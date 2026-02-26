Hone Health Launches "Death To Midlife," Challenging the Language of Aging

A Data-Backed Cultural Campaign Reframing How We Speak About Growing Older

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a full-page open letter ad in the February 22, 2026 Sunday edition of The New York Times calling for the symbolic death of the word "midlife," Hone Health, the leader in longevity intelligence and personalized care, unveils a bold national campaign today: "Death To Midlife." Both an immersive pop-up experience and a cultural statement, the campaign includes a national digital "bury a word" activation on Hone's website , celebrity and influencer social activation, and a public installation inside Grand Central Terminal that invites the 750,000 commuters and tourists who pass through the station daily to symbolically lay outdated age labels to rest and define their next era on their own terms, untethered from the limits of age-based expectations.

At 5:00 PM ET, comedian Whitney Cummings will deliver the official eulogy roast for "midlife" at the Death To Midlife funeral at Grand Central Terminal, marking the cultural centerpiece of the campaign.

The campaign reflects a growing national trend of rejecting traditional aging language and stereotypes. In a January 2026 Hone Health survey of 1,000 adults ages 35–65, nearly three-quarters (73%) said they feel positive about this stage of life, and 71% believe their best years are happening now or still ahead. Yet "midlife crisis" remains the dominant cultural narrative, with 84% of respondents saying negative aging language shapes expectations for this phase of life, even when it contradicts their own experience. Hone Health is stepping forward to modernize the conversation.

"If we want to change how people experience aging, we have to change the language we use around it," says Saad Alam, Founder & CEO of Hone Health. "We're burying the story we've been told that life peaks early and declines from there. People want to feel well, strong, and supported in every chapter of their lives, and terms like 'midlife,' 'over the hill,' and 'past your prime' simply don't reflect that."

The Digital Experience: Bury a Word, Unlock a Discount to Hone's Optimal Health Biomarker Test and Healthspan Guide

To bring the moment to audiences nationwide, Hone has launched an interactive microsite where participants can:

Digitally bury an outdated age label Choose a new word to define their next era Unlock a discounted $45 Hone biomarker test, a foundational, accessible entry point to longevity care Receive Hone's Healthspan Guide , a science-backed resource explaining how hormones, metabolism, and stress markers evolve with age, and how to support them to live better for longer.

The digital extension reflects one of Hone's core beliefs: Growing older is one of life's greatest privileges and being intentional about how we talk about aging empowers us to reframe the experience itself.

Inside the Installation: A Casket, a Word Burial and a "Shot of Life" from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM ET

The visually arresting installation features:

An open casket with Hone yellow accents

A communal "Bury a Word" station, inviting visitors to lay to rest age labels they want to erase from the cultural vernacular, such as "midlife," "senior moment" and "you're not getting any younger"

A free juice "Shot of Life" to symbolize vitality, nourishment, and the opportunities that come with aging

Hone Health educational touchpoints highlighting how hormones, metabolism, lifestyle, and stress shape how we feel as we age

Playful but purposeful, the installation encourages passersby to reflect on how outdated words distort how they view aging and that retiring those words is a powerful step in taking charge of the experience of aging itself.

Aging Reframed: Living Better, Longer

Hone Health's platform provides clinician-led, accessible care including:

Advanced biomarker testing

Hormone replacement therapy and prescription medications (when appropriate)

Metabolic and mitochondrial support

Supplements to improve energy and longevity like NAD+ and vitamin B12

Personalized longevity protocols designed to help individuals feel grounded, strong, and energized

With its recent $30 million raise, Hone is accelerating its mission to bring healthspan solutions to the masses—not just the ultra-wealthy. "Aging isn't a decline—it's a continuum," says Alam. "We now have data-driven ways to support wellbeing at every age. It's time for our language and our culture to reflect that. We are not living the life our parents lived, we're living younger."

About Hone Health:

Hone Health is a telehealth clinic & longevity platform that helps people take charge of their hormones, metabolism, and healthspan. More than a wellness startup, Hone operates the world's largest repository of hormone data, positioning the company to transform how we think about and treat aging. Through advanced biomarker testing, clinician-guided care, and protocols ranging from hormone replacement therapy and longevity treatments, Hone is redefining what it means to live better, longer.

