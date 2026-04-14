Hone Health Integrates BodySpec DEXA Scans to Expand Its Personalized Longevity OS

Partnership Makes Gold-Standard Body Composition Testing Actionable Within a Fully Connected Clinical Platform

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hone Health, a leading personalized longevity care clinic offering hormone optimization and metabolic health programs through at-home testing and physician-led treatment, announces a new partnership with BodySpec, the nation's most accessible provider of clinical-grade DEXA body composition scans. The integration makes gold-standard body composition testing available directly within the Hone platform, giving patients detailed, data-driven insights into their body composition and metabolic health.

Hone Health x BodySpec

Hone is building a fully integrated clinical ecosystem that connects diagnostics, data, and physicians in one place. By combining biomarker testing, imaging, and advanced diagnostics into one platform — Hone's Personalized OS for Longevity — physicians can design more precise, multi-system protocols aimed at reducing biological aging and extending healthspan. The BodySpec partnership is the major diagnostic integration in that vision.

Traditionally, DEXA scans are ordered after age 65 to screen for osteoporosis — often too late to fully restore bone density. The partnership between Hone and BodySpec shifts that window earlier, giving people data on body composition, bone density, visceral fat, and resting metabolic rate while there's still time to act, and feeding those results directly into the Hone platform where doctors can incorporate the data into members' longitudinal care plans.

"Weight alone doesn't reveal how metabolically healthy someone is," said Saad Alam, Founder and CEO of Hone Health. "BodySpec's DEXA scans show whether a patient is losing fat, gaining muscle, or losing bone density. When our physicians can see that data alongside hormone and metabolic markers, they can adjust treatment earlier and more accurately. That's what connected longevity care looks like."

BodySpec has completed more than 600,000 scans nationwide and operates one of the most accessible DEXA networks in the United States, offering 15-minute full-body scans through brick-and-mortar clinics and mobile scan vans.

DEXA scans measure:

Total and regional body fat

Visceral fat mass

Lean muscle mass

Bone density

Resting metabolic rate (RMR)

How It Works

Patients purchase a BodySpec DEXA scan directly within the Hone Patient app. Once the scan is completed, results are securely synced into the Hone platform. A Hone clinician then reviews findings with the patient and integrates the data into a personalized care plan with clear, actionable next steps.

"Our mission has always been to democratize access to gold-standard body composition data," said Elaine Shi, Co-Founder and CEO of BodySpec. "Through our partnership with Hone, that data becomes embedded within a provider-led care ecosystem - creating a continuous feedback loop between measurement, intervention, and results. That's where real transformation happens."

Partnering with BodySpec and integrating their best-in-class DEXA scans comes on the heels of Hone's partnership with Prenvuo, the leader in whole body MRI for proactive

health screening. These integrations allow patients to spot health issues early, often years before symptoms appear — and while there's still time to address them. These integrations strengthen Hone's position as an AI-enabled platform where complex, physician-guided care is informed by comprehensive diagnostics and data.

About Hone Health

Hone Health is a leading telehealth clinic focused on longevity, Al-powered insights, and holistic care.

Through advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and continuous longitudinal support, Hone helps men and women take control of their health, extend their healthspan, and live more energized lives. Hone's mission is to build a world where age is not a limit.

About BodySpec

BodySpec is a preventative health company making gold-standard testing uniquely consumer-friendly, accessible, and actionable.

Known for being the largest nationwide provider of DEXA scans, BodySpec provides precise insights into body composition, bone density, visceral fat, and metabolic health to help people take a more proactive approach to their wellness. With a growing nationwide footprint of mobile and storefront locations, BodySpec's mission is to empower more people with the data they need to improve healthspan and live healthier lives.

For more information, visit www.honehealth.com | @hone.health

SOURCE Hone Health