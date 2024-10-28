Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach Host Seventh Annual 'Dance Party To End ALZ: Halloween Edition' Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

– Emceed by Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman with performances by Caleb Polaha, Charles Esten, Eliza Pryor, Kayden Muller-Janssen, Paul Freeman, Paul Greene, Riley Weston, Sarah Drew, and Thomas Lennon –

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark stars Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach hosted the seventh annual Dance Party to End ALZ: Halloween Edition on Sunday, Oct. 27 at AVALON in Hollywood, which raised $250,000 and counting for the Alzheimer's Association research grant program. The event founded by Kimberly Williams-Paisley was emceed by Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman.

Williams and DeLoach opened the evening with a surprise performance of "Thriller." The duo welcomed guests and shared why co-hosting the event meant so much to them after both losing a parent to dementia. Williams' mom, Linda, passed away with Alzheimer's in 2016, and DeLoach's dad, David, passed away with Pick's disease, a rare form of dementia, in 2021.

Dressed in a variety of Halloween costumes, performers took to the stage covering their favorite hits. Accompanied by house band Casual Encounters, performances included:

Caleb Polaha's versions of "Friends In Low Places"

versions of Charles Esten's take on "Break on Through," "What I Like About You," and "With or Without You"

take on and Eliza Pryor's spin on "Valerie" and "...Baby One More Time"

spin on and Kayden Muller-Janssen's take on "I Feel Like a Woman" and "9 to 5"

take on and Paul Freeman's renditions of "Don't Stop Believing," "Mr. Brightside," and "Sex On Fire"

renditions of and Paul Greene's spin on "House of the Rising Sun," "Monster Mash," and "Take On Me"

spin on and Riley Weston's versions of "I Love Rock 'n Roll," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Livin' on a Prayer"

versions of and Sarah Drew's sing along of "Lean On Me" with Andrew Walker , Benjamin Ayres and Paul Greene

sing along of with and Thomas Lennon channeled Brad Paisley for a Halloween rendition of his song "Mud On Tires"

channeled for a Halloween rendition of his song And, a group sing-along and dance to "The Time Warp"

"It was fantastic to come together again for the seventh annual Dance Party to End ALZ, and for the first time in Los Angeles," said co-hosts Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. "The energy at the AVALON was electrifying! We are forever grateful to the talented performers, attendees, sponsors, and donors who danced, sang their hearts out and supported this year's event. Too many of us – including our families – have been touched by Alzheimer's and dementia. Through the Dance Party to End ALZ, the money we raise funds diverse and exciting research that is supporting our shared goal of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

Event committee included:

Ashley Williams , Actor, Writer and Director

, Actor, Writer and Director Nikki DeLoach , Actor, Producer and Writer

, Actor, Producer and Writer Katie Conway , Emmy Award-winning Producer

, Emmy Award-winning Producer Annie Howell , Chief Communications Officer, Hallmark Media

, Chief Communications Officer, Hallmark Media Shaina Julian , Manager, Talent Relations and Events, Hallmark Media

, Manager, Talent Relations and Events, Hallmark Media Cassandra Troy , Co-Founder of Little West

, Co-Founder of Little West Andrew Walker , Actor, Producer and Co-Founder of Little West

Featured sponsors included:

Hallmark Media

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley

and And, many more

Additional notables in attendance included:

Amanda Schull

Aimee Parker

Anna Holbrook

Benjamin Ayres

BJ Britt

Brooke D'Orsay

Erich Hover

Erin Cahill

Heather Hemmens

Jonathan Bennett

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kristoffer Polaha

Melissa Peterman

Nicole Sullivan

Rachel Lindsay

Sharon Lawrence

Funds raised through the Dance Party to End ALZ will directly support the Alzheimer's Association's research grant program. To date, Dance Party to End ALZ has raised more than $2.35 million to fund diverse and exciting Alzheimer's research — from studying the impacts of genetics and sleep on the brain, to developing a smartwatch-based intervention for dementia risk reduction.

This year's event featured two auction items that are available for bidding until Sunday, November 3.

A signed guitar by the "Queen of Country," Reba McEntire

by the "Queen of Country," A walk on role for a Hallmark movie including a hotel stay in Vancouver, Canada

For more information and to donate, visit alz.org/DanceParty .

About the Alzheimer's Association ®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association