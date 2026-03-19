ASI Names Ashish Mittal Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Phase of Growth

TREVOSE, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI; https://www.asicentral.com), the leading authority in the $27.7 billion promotional products industry, today announced that Ashish Mittal has been named chief executive officer, effective April 1. He succeeds longtime President and CEO Timothy M. Andrews, who is retiring March 31 after 23 years leading the company.

Incoming ASI President Ashish Mittal

Mittal will assume leadership of ASI as the Cohn family continues its long-term stewardship of the business. Third-generation siblings Matthew Cohn and Stephanie Cohn Schaeffer now serve as co-chairs of the ASI board, while longtime Chairman Norman Cohn transitions to the role of chairman emeritus.

Mittal brings extensive experience building and scaling technology-driven companies that power large marketplace networks. He also grew up in a family business, giving him firsthand appreciation for entrepreneurial communities like the promotional products industry.

Most recently, he served as president and chief operating officer of Sticky.io, a subscription management and payments technology platform, where he previously held the role of chief revenue officer and later led operations, product development and go-to-market strategy while introducing new AI-powered products and driving significant growth.

Earlier in his career, Mittal held leadership roles at Gopuff during a period of rapid expansion and at ShopRunner, where he helped build a two-sided commerce network connecting major retailers with millions of consumers.

"In Ashish, we found a leader with the experience, judgment and energy to guide ASI into its next chapter," said Matthew Cohn, co-chair of ASI. "He understands how technology platforms grow and how marketplace networks create value for both sides."

Stephanie Cohn Schaeffer, co-chair of ASI, said Mittal's technology and operational background will help the company continue expanding its role in the promotional products industry.

"Ashish combines operational discipline with entrepreneurial thinking," she said. "His experience building innovative platforms and leading complex organizations will help ASI continue evolving while remaining focused on serving the needs of the industry."

Mittal said he was drawn to ASI because of its leadership role in the promotional products industry and the strength and resilience of the market.

"ASI plays a unique role bringing promotional products suppliers, distributors and decorators together through technology, insights and community," Mittal said. "I'm honored to join ASI and build on the strong foundation already in place."

Founded in 1962, ASI provides technology platforms, research, media, events and education that serve thousands of companies worldwide in the promotional products industry. Learn more at https://www.asicentral.com.

SOURCE Advertising Specialty Institute