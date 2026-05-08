ASI Research: Promotional Products Deliver Impressions at a Fraction of a Cent, Outrank All Other Ad Channels

TREVOSE, Pa., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promotional products outrank television and digital (including internet, mobile and social media) as consumers' most preferred advertising channel and deliver average brand impressions at $0.006 (six-tenths of a cent), according to the 2026 ASI Global Advertising Impressions Study released today by ASI (Advertising Specialty Institute®).

The 2026 ASI Global Advertising Impressions Study shows promotional products deliver thousands of brand impressions at a fraction of a cent

Based on surveys of nearly 5,000 consumers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe, the Global Advertising Impressions Study provides comprehensive benchmarking of how branded merchandise performs against competing ad channels. The research shows a typical promotional product generates 3,300 brand views over its lifetime.

The findings highlight promo's impact: 85% of consumers remember the advertiser who gave them a logoed product and 75% of U.S. consumers have a positive opinion of branded merchandise, a higher percentage than all other forms of advertising, including TV and digital.

Promotional products are branded items such as apparel, drinkware, bags and tech accessories used by companies to increase brand awareness, build loyalty and drive customer engagement, and remain a core part of corporate and nonprofit marketing strategies. ASI is a member organization serving suppliers and distributors across the $27.7 billion promotional products industry.

Key findings from the 2026 ASI Global Advertising Impressions Study:

A $6 tote bag generates about 5,000 impressions over time, with a cost-per-impression of $0.001 (one-tenth of a cent).

Premium products like fleece average $0.004 (four-tenths of a cent) or less.

78% of consumers keep promotional products because they find them useful.

76% of consumers are more likely to do business with brands that provide them with branded merch.

78% of consumers view a brand more favorably after receiving a promotional item.

As brands evaluate promotional products advertising statistics and compare promo vs. digital advertising ROI, the study highlights the unique ability of promo to deliver sustained brand impressions and higher consumer engagement than digital media.

"Marketing budgets are under more pressure than ever and every channel needs to prove its value," said ASI CEO Ashish Mittal. "This study shows promotional items are not a feel-good spend – they are one of the most cost-efficient, measurable advertising channels available."

The 2026 ASI Global Advertising Impressions Study is available for free download at asicentral.com/research.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®, asicentral.com) is the premier technology, marketing and information provider in the $27.7 billion promotional products industry.

SOURCE Advertising Specialty Institute