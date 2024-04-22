Asia Green Fund Publishes the <2023 Green Impact Report>

BEIJING, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Asia Green Fund (Hereinafter referred to as 'AGF') publishes the <2023 Asia Green Fund Green Impact Report> (Hereinafter referred to as 'report'). The report presents AGF's philosophy on sustainable development and green impact investment, as well as the specific practices and the progress we achieved in 2023.

AGF is founded in 2016, focusing on the investment philosophy of "pursuing both financial returns and environmental benefits". In 2020, AGF has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), integrating ESG into investment decisions and actively practicing and promoting responsible investment principles.

AGF has consistently focused on investing in the green sector, striving to boost the greening of industries through our investment, thereby positioning capital as a transformative force for sustainable industrial development. To achieve our investment goal of "pursuing both financial returns and environmental benefits", we have built a holistic green impact investing system of our own, which serves as the framework for this report. "Actions" and "Results" are the two highlights of this report.

"Green Impact Investment - Actions" discloses AGF's principles and practices in responsible investment, along with its performance and commitments in ESG. In terms of corporate governance, AGF constantly refines the ESG system, achieving significant progress in ESG management framework, ESG investment processes and ESG practices, etc. In terms of investment management, AGF consistently applies ESG principles on the whole process of "fundraising—investing—portfolio management—exit".

"Green Impact Investment - Results" features 7 outstanding cases of our portfolios: HOREN, KingwillsTM, MOJIABIO, Elessent, East Low Carbon, BABO and Baoying Gases. Within the report, each portfolio elaborates on their latest advancements in green sustainable development, and achievements of implementing ESG principles under the influence of AGF.

For the complete report, click the link: http://www.asiagreenfund.com/2023%20Asia%20Green%20Fund%20Green%20Impact%20Report.pdf

SOURCE Asia Green Fund