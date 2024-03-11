The Delegation of the World Bank Group International Finance Corporation (IFC) Visited Asia Green Fund

BEIJING, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4, 2024, the delegation of the International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, visited Asia Green Fund (AGF), and both sides exchanged views on green sustainable investment and regional industrial cooperation between China and ASEAN.

Members of this delegation are Mr. Riccardo Puliti (Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific), Ms. Kim-See Lim (Regional Director, East Asia & the Pacific), Mr. Jack Sidik (Country Manager, China, Mongolia & Korea), Ms. Ruijing Lin (Senior IO/China Country Anchor, FIG), and Ms. Yuting Wang (Investment Officer, FIG). This visit to Beijing AGF is the first stop of Mr. Riccardo Puliti since he took office.

Dr. Bo Bai, Chairman and Founder of AGF, introduced the company's investment concept and sustainable investment layout. He mentioned that AGF's mission of " Invest • Greenergize China • Impact Asia", adheres to the concept of green impact investment, stimulating the development vitality of innovative enterprises through capital, as well as promoting industrial transformation and upgrading. Under the current economic environment, the development of emerging markets has provided more opportunities for Chinese enterprises. It is hoped that AGF and IFC will establish cooperation to leverage the resource strengths of each party to foster positive regional cooperation and promote development.

After he listened to the exploration and practical achievements of AGF in the field of green impact investment, Mr. Riccardo Puliti, Regional Vice President, Asia, and the Pacific, said that IFC had always been committed to promoting the sustainable economic development of developing countries, and IFC kept an open attitude to seek diversified partners to achieve a win-win goal.

In addition, both sides also discussed topics around global climate change financing trends, enterprise innovation, internationalization, etc. They also expressed the desire to strengthen communication and foster deeper cooperation in the future.

