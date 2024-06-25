Asia Shipping Chooses WaveBL as Their Digital Partner for Electronic House Bills of Lading

"Going digital? It's not just important; it's essential for staying competitive and efficient in today's fast-paced world. The shift from paper to digital, especially with bills of lading, has been nothing short of transformative," said Alexandre Pimenta, CEO of Asia Shipping. "It's been a journey of adapting, learning, and embracing the new, which has significantly streamlined our operations. We are always looking for the smartest routes for our business."

WaveBL's eBL blockchain-based solution has transformed Asia Shipping's document management, ensuring top security, efficiency, and sustainability. These solutions have notably reduced processing times, eliminated document losses, and expedited transactions, all while promoting eco-friendly practices and facilitating seamless communication with partners.

"Our partnership with Asia Shipping has grown stronger with their expansion to electronic house bills of lading, showing their trust in WaveBL as their adaptable partner". Said Noam Rosenfeld, CEO of WaveBL, "Their commitment to both master and house eBLs signifies a move towards smarter, more sustainable, and customer-focused trade. We're thrilled to stand by them and shape the digital trade future together."

Asia Shipping's adoption of WaveBL's eBL solution underscores the power of digital trade documentation in achieving the goal of being fully digital by 2030. Embracing both master and house eBLs is a significant step towards smarter, more sustainable, and customer-focused trade.

About Asia Shipping

Asia Shipping is a global logistics expert specializing in finding the best routes for customers and seamlessly moving goods across continents. Committed to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, Asia Shipping plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of global logistics.

Media contact

Mr. Rafael Santos

[email protected]

About WaveBL

WaveBL stands at the forefront of the digital trade revolution. Our proven blockchain-based solution ensures secure, efficient, and confidential transmission of electronic trade documents. In this pivotal era for global trade, our mission is clear—making trade processes paperless, faster, cost-effective, and green!

Media contact

Mrs. Ilan Weiss

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093948/WaveBL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447628/4781555/Asia_Shipping.jpg

SOURCE WAVE BL; Asia Shipping