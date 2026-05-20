Asian Community Development Council Joins the Sands Cares Accelerator

Las Vegas Sands will help nurture ACDC's efforts to establish a welcoming, culturally grounded community space during its three-year membership in the company's exclusive nonprofit incubator.

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced that the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) has joined the Sands Cares Accelerator, the company's three-year membership program aimed at advancing nonprofits to deliver greater community impact.

The Las Vegas community service organization is the ninth member to join the Sands Cares Accelerator, which helps fast-track nonprofits in pursuing a strategic initiative so they can better serve their missions. During their three-year membership, organizations focus on building their capacity in a singular area, and Sands serves as a catalyst for helping them achieve their goals via funding to support their identified goal, facilitation to build and achieve plans, and guidance from the company.

ACDC's goal for its Sands Cares Accelerator membership is to lay the foundation for creating a permanent cultural and resource hub where it will deliver services and programs to support the Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community. Its aim for the community space is to foster connection, provide access to services and resources, and create empowerment for the AANHPI community.

"Sands already has helped us expand many of our critical offerings such as the API Language Link, the Healthy Asian Pacific Islanders (HAPI) Medical Center and our youth development programs," Vida Lin, founder and president of ACDC, said. "Now, we are beginning an even more integrated journey as we enter the Sands Cares Accelerator to pursue one of our long-held visions. The opportunity to develop the pathway for our community space with the resources of the Sands Cares Accelerator will help us turn this vision into reality."

Since 2015, ACDC has worked to promote, foster, champion and advocate for the AANHPI community in Nevada through programs spanning voter education, health insurance enrollment assistance, citizenship application assistance, culturally sensitive food distribution, vaccination clinics, and health care services through the HAPI Medical Center.

In addition to inviting ACDC into the Sands Cares Accelerator, Sands is supporting ACDC with a $150,000 Sands Cares donation for the organization's API Language Link and youth development programs including the College Readiness Boot Camp and the Trade School Boot Camp.

Sands began its support for ACDC in 2021 with funding for the API Language Link, which provides translation in 11 languages to facilitate community member access to services such as voter registration, health insurance enrollment and food assistance. From 2022-2025, Sands Cares funding also supported ACDC's HAPI Medical Center, which provides culturally sensitive primary health care. The company expanded its support to include youth development programs in 2024.

"Over the last five years, ACDC has demonstrated it can deliver on its goals with measurable successes in all of the areas we've supported," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "Working together we were able to understand how integral its long-term desire for creating a centralized space is to providing better cohesion, engagement and service to the community, and the Sands Cares Accelerator is a perfect platform for making this goal a tangible pursuit."

Inspired by the entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit of Sands' founder Sheldon G. Adelson, the Sands Cares Accelerator carries on his legacy of building successful businesses and giving back to communities by helping advance the capabilities of nonprofit organizations.

ACDC is the fifth Sands Cares Accelerator member in Las Vegas and follows 2025 graduate The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas into the program. Other global members have included the Inspiring Children Foundation (graduate), Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (graduate) and Green Our Planet (graduate) in Las Vegas; Sustaincia (current member) in Macao; and Art Outreach (graduate) and The Food Bank Singapore (current member) in Singapore.

To learn more about the Sands Cares Accelerator, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility/communities/#our-program-sands-cares.

About Asian Community Development Council

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is a nonprofit and non-partisan organization of volunteers dedicated to building, connecting, and educating the Asian American Pacific Islander community in Nevada. ACDC was officially chartered in 2015. The mission of ACDC is to improve the general well-being and education of the Asian American Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities in Nevada. Services that ACDC offers include voter education, health insurance enrollment assistance, citizenship application assistance, vaccination clinics (Influenza and COVID-19), food distribution, College Readiness Bootcamp and GraduAsian.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao ® , The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.