Asian Hall of Fame Advances American Values

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestigious legacy platform Asian Hall of Fame issued an official statement today concerning former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang and her attendance at an AHOF event.

"In 2023, Arcadia City Councilmember Eileen Wang attended an Asian Hall of Fame (AHOF) event, during which she was photographed alongside our logo. Yesterday, our country learned that Wang has been accused of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. It is important to clarify that she has no affiliation with AHOF, either publicly or privately, other than her attendance as a guest at one event.

Asian Hall of Fame serves as a global ambassador of the American Dream, rooted in a Seattle philanthropy with a legacy that spans 163 years in the United States. It stands for American values, and condemns any individual who does the bidding of foreign governments or engages in unlawful activities that undermine American patriotism and principles," states Maki Hsieh, Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO and Chief Executive, Robert Chinn Foundation.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame strengthens interracial synergy by advancing mainstream recognition of Asian and Native legacy. Inductees include broadcast journalist Connie Chung, martial artist Bruce Lee, legacy statesman Norm Mineta, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, amongst others. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame