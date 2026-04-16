Asian Hall of Fame Heritage Gala Honors Iconic Philanthropists

Benefits Women In Tech, Entertainment, Science & Sports Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame welcomes Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month on May 1, 2026, with a lively Heritage Gala at the iconic Biltmore Los Angeles. The sold-out benefit unveils Class of 2026 Inductees and supports AHOF's Women In Tech, Entertainment, Science & Sports (WinTESS) Scholarships, empowering girls and women of all racial backgrounds to thrive.

2026 Heritage Gala Poster

Asian Hall of Fame Board of Governors Chairwoman Melinda Rogers will be honored as 2026 Woman of the Year, presented by her brother Sir William Rogers. The Rogers family's Union Rock Company grew into the world's largest sand, rock, and gravel enterprise, contributing to landmark infrastructure projects including The Grapevine, The Wedge at Newport Beach, and the Pasadena Freeway. Since taking the helm last year, Rogers has expanded AHOF's philanthropic reach, bringing the Women Investing In Nonprofits (WIN) guild to the organization, launching AHOF in Honolulu, and advancing plans for a future AHOF Cultural Center in Pasadena/San Gabriel Valley.

Distinguished Author Loida Nicolas Lewis (Inductee 2007) will share insights from her memoir, Why Should Guys Have All the Fun? An Asian American Story of Love, Marriage, Motherhood, and Running a Billion Dollar Empire. Her late husband Reginald Lewis was the founder and CEO of TLC Beatrice and recognized as America's first Black billionaire.

The inaugural Heritage Costumes Fashion Show, sponsored by Meridien Vacation Homes, features professional models and emerging talent. Grammy Voting Member Maki Mae will perform selections from her upcoming album, and taiko artist Walter Nishinaka will kick off raffle drawings, including a signed Taylor Swift guitar and an 18-carat gold ring donated by Vartan Kazanjian.

Night Market opens at 4:30PM with curated gifts and a St. John trunk show. Dinner begins at 6:00PM. Attire is black-tie, formal, or heritage dress. Valet parking is $35; self-parking is $25 with validation. Guests will receive complimentary raffle tickets, souvenir stamp book, and an autographed memoir.

Press Credentials: https://www.asianhalloffame.org/credentials

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame strengthens interracial synergy by advancing public recognition of Asian and Indigenous legacy. Inductees include Connie Chung, Margaret Cho, California Treasurer Fiona Ma, amongst others. Since 2022, AHOF has advanced $3.7 million, 1,870 jobs and 210 grant partners. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame