ASIAN HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES MILLENNIUM HOTELS & RESORTS AS OFFICIAL HOTEL PARTNER

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame is pleased to announce Millennium Hotels & Resorts as its Official Hotel Partner.

The Biltmore Los Angeles currently hosts Asian Hall of Fame ceremonies and will provide customized hospitality and catering for premiere Asian Hall of Fame events. Millennium Hotels & Resorts will also serve as a hospitality consultant on projects in Asia and Europe.

The Biltmore Los Angeles

Millennium Hotels & Resorts is a 2024 Corporate Inductee. Kwek Leng Beng, Founder and Chairman of its holding company Hong Leong Group, is a Class of 2024 Inductee.

"The Biltmore Los Angeles inspires our dignitaries to engage with Asian Hall of Fame's global impact and timeless elegance. We are excited to develop a lasting legacy with Millennium Hotels & Resorts and look forward to hosting immersive experiences at their iconic destinations," said Maki Hsieh, President and CEO of Asian Hall of Fame.

States Benedict Ng, Owner's Representative, MHR, "We're pleased to announce Millennium Hotels & Resorts as the official hotel partner for the esteemed Asian Hall of Fame. This collaboration emphasizes our shared commitment to excellence, grandeur, and innovation. We eagerly anticipate highlighting the unique experiences curated by the Asian Hall of Fame at our properties, promising a memorable synergy. Together, we're dedicated to enhancing guest experiences and ensuring the success of this prestigious event."

Since 1923, The Biltmore Los Angeles has hosted luminaries from President John F. Kennedy to The Beatles. It was the first home of the Oscars and was designated a Los Angeles Historical Cultural Monument in 1969.

Asian Hall of Fame is a leading cultural, educational, and research institution that advances public recognition of Asian and Indigenous legacy globally. [email protected] (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company which owns, manages and operates nearly 140 hotels across some 80 locations. Renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences across its diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts worldwide, Millennium has several distinct hotel brands, including Grand Millennium, Millennium, The Biltmore, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne and Kingsgate, throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, Millennium Hotels & Resorts strives to create memorable moments for guests while contributing positively to the destinations in which it operates. www.millenniumhotels.com

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame