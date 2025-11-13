Iconic Asian Hall of Fame Inductees Highlight The American Dream

Role models convene from across the country, around the world

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame hosted its 21st Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 1, 2025, memorializing Class of 2025 Inductees in perpetuity and raising funds for cultural programming, scholarships, and expansion initiatives to Honolulu and New York. The intimate Induction Ceremony, highlighting powerful stories and emotional performances, was presented by Official Hotel Sponsor Millennium Hotels & Resorts hosted at their iconic Biltmore Los Angeles.

On November 1, Asian Hall of Fame enshrined Class of 2025, streamed live from The Biltmore Los Angeles. Visionary role models of the American Dream inspire excellence for all. Distinguished Presenters and world-class Performers amplified legendary icons.

Official Media Partner KTLA covered the elegant evening with morning anchor Frank Buckley as Master of Ceremonies. YouTube TV livestreamed the ceremony to international viewers. Official Designer TAO created an immersive experience inspired by Asian Hall of Fame's Women In Tech, Entertainment & Sports scholarships. TAO Founder & CEO Maggie Tseng introduced Inductee Yoshiki and his riveting piano performance.

Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group, presented visionary producer Soo Man LEE, whose newest group, A2O May performed after receiving their New Artist Award. H Mart Founder Il Yeon Kwon was presented by his son, Brian Kwon.

Grammy Voting Member Maki Mae (Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO) performed with Musical Director Ed Roth, and presented Board of Governors Chairwoman Melinda Rogers who introduced Inductee Cindy Y. Huang. Legendary founding drummer of Chicago Danny Seraphine & CTA, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Hiro Yamamoto (Inductee 2023) of Soundgarden were special musical guests.

Board of Governors Chairman Charlie Zhang (Inductee 2023) presented Vizio Founder William Wang. MSI Founders Rika and Manu Shah, Raj Shah, and Rup Shah were presented by Andrew Moy and Adrian Dev. Frank Buckley introduced Korea's first astronaut Soyeon YI. California State Treasurer Fiona Ma was presented by Board of Governors Keith Hamasaki and Yi Zhang. Inductee in memoriamRoman Gabriel Jr. was accepted by his son, Roman Gabriel III, and presented by Cheryl Burke (Inductee 2020).

Julia S. Gouw Asian Women In Entertainment Prizewinner Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja presented by Julia Gouw (Inductee 2023), Compton Kidz Club, and Aukai Cain Dragon Crew delighted intergenerational audiences. Arts Educator Prizewinner Dr. Stephen Pu and Cultural Ambassador Nicole Ho were National Merit Award recipients. Official photo gallery is here.

