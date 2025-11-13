Iconic Asian Hall of Fame Inductees Highlight The American Dream

News provided by

Asian Hall of Fame

Nov 13, 2025, 10:00 ET

Role models convene from across the country, around the world

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame hosted its 21st Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 1, 2025, memorializing Class of 2025 Inductees in perpetuity and raising funds for cultural programming, scholarships, and expansion initiatives to Honolulu and New York. The intimate Induction Ceremony, highlighting powerful stories and emotional performances, was presented by Official Hotel Sponsor Millennium Hotels & Resorts hosted at their iconic Biltmore Los Angeles.

Continue Reading
On November 1, Asian Hall of Fame enshrined Class of 2025, streamed live from The Biltmore Los Angeles.
On November 1, Asian Hall of Fame enshrined Class of 2025, streamed live from The Biltmore Los Angeles.
Visionary role models of the American Dream inspire excellence for all.
Visionary role models of the American Dream inspire excellence for all.
Distinguished Presenters and world-class Performers amplified legendary icons.
Distinguished Presenters and world-class Performers amplified legendary icons.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/asian-hall-of-fame/9333053-en-asian-hall-of-fame-2025-induction-recap-highlights

Official Media Partner KTLA covered the elegant evening with morning anchor Frank Buckley as Master of Ceremonies. YouTube TV livestreamed the ceremony to international viewers. Official Designer TAO created an immersive experience inspired by Asian Hall of Fame's Women In Tech, Entertainment & Sports scholarships. TAO Founder & CEO Maggie Tseng introduced Inductee Yoshiki and his riveting piano performance.

Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group, presented visionary producer Soo Man LEE, whose newest group, A2O May performed after receiving their New Artist Award.  H Mart Founder Il Yeon Kwon was presented by his son, Brian Kwon. 

Grammy Voting Member Maki Mae (Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO) performed with Musical Director Ed Roth, and presented Board of Governors Chairwoman Melinda Rogers who introduced Inductee Cindy Y. Huang. Legendary founding drummer of Chicago Danny Seraphine & CTA, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Hiro Yamamoto (Inductee 2023) of Soundgarden were special musical guests.

Board of Governors Chairman Charlie Zhang (Inductee 2023) presented Vizio Founder William Wang. MSI Founders Rika and Manu Shah, Raj Shah, and Rup Shah were presented by Andrew Moy and Adrian Dev. Frank Buckley introduced Korea's first astronaut Soyeon YI. California State Treasurer Fiona Ma was presented by Board of Governors Keith Hamasaki and Yi Zhang. Inductee in memoriamRoman Gabriel Jr. was accepted by his son, Roman Gabriel III, and presented by Cheryl Burke (Inductee 2020).

Julia S. Gouw Asian Women In Entertainment Prizewinner Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja presented by Julia Gouw (Inductee 2023), Compton Kidz Club, and Aukai Cain Dragon Crew delighted intergenerational audiences. Arts Educator Prizewinner Dr. Stephen Pu and Cultural Ambassador Nicole Ho were National Merit Award recipients. Official photo gallery is here.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global ambassador of Asian legacy, Indigenous leaders, and interracial synergy. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418. www.asianhalloffame.org.

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

亚裔名人堂年度人物彰显美国梦

亚裔名人堂于2025年11月1日（星期六）举办了第21届年度人物颁奖典礼，并为文化项目、奖学金和拓展计划筹集资金。这场温馨的入选仪式由官方酒店赞助商千禧酒店集团（Millennium Hotels & Resorts）主办，在其标志性的洛杉矶Biltmore Los...

亞裔名人堂年度人物彰顯美國夢

亞裔名人堂于2025年11月1日（星期六）舉辦了第21屆年度人物頒獎典禮，並為文化專案、獎學金和拓展計畫籌集資金。這場溫馨的入選儀式由官方酒店贊助商千禧酒店集團（Millennium Hotels & Resorts）主辦，在其標誌性的洛杉磯Biltmore Los...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Awards

Awards

Asian American

Asian American

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics