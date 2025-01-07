Asian Hall of Fame Confirms NFL Legend Roman Gabriel Jr.

News provided by

Asian Hall of Fame

Jan 07, 2025, 17:14 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame confirmed the Class of 2025 induction of former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Roman Gabriel Jr. ahead of its official announcement. Past Inductees include Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi, Super Bowl champion Manu Tuiasosopo, San Francisco 49er Wally Yonamine, amongst others.

Continue Reading
Roman Gabriel Jr.
Roman Gabriel Jr. was the first Filipino-American NFL quarterback and NFL MVP. The second pick of the 1962 NFL draft, his distinguished career was memorialized in College Football Hall of Fame, North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, and North Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame.

The confirmation press event will take place at University of California, Irvine on January 16, 2025, during the Roman Gabriel Legends and Leaders Celebration presented by Sold Out Youth Foundation. Attendees include Chris MyersVince FerragamoRon BrownLeroy IrvinPuka Nakua and Mike Jones. The charities will also announce the Roman Gabriel Jr. Scholarship Prize. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and the program is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available.

"My family and I thank Asian Hall of Fame for inducting my father, and for raising awareness of our Public School Fentanyl Education Program. My dad took pride in his Filipino heritage and used his platform with the LA Rams to uplift the next generation," states Roman Gabriel III, CEO of Sold Out Youth Foundation.

Roman Gabriel Jr. will be officially inducted on November 1, 2025, at the Asian Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. He will be enshrined at the Asian Hall of Fame Center when it opens in 2027 at Irvine Great Park.

Press Credentials: https://www.asianhalloffame.org/credentials.

ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and research institution that advances Asian and Indigenous legacy. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

SOLD OUT YOUTH FOUNDATION
Sold Out's mission is to educate, encourage, and challenge students to live a life of alcohol and drug abstinence through a comprehensive health, wellness, and fitness education platform. Contact: [email protected], https://soldouttv.com/.

