Asian Hall of Fame Founders Gala Advances Asian and Native Women Impact Fund

Pacific Northwest Inductees include celebrity chef Aisha Ibrahim ; Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell ; Consul General Seo Eunji , who is the first foreign diplomat to be inducted; first Oregon inductees and civic leaders Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Lam ; Din Tai Fung Managing Partner David Wasielewski ; Seattle SuperHawks President and Owner Jacqueline Yang ; media trailblazer Jonathan Sposato ; and Tlingit Indian Tribe glass artist Preston Singletary . Grammy artists performers are Inductee Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden), Inductee Daniel Pak , Maki Mae (America's Got Talent), and Ed Roth (2022 Artist Ambassador) who will debut "Sisterhood," a song by Inductee Karen Wong.

Sharon Yoo, KING 5 Facing Race reporter, will serve as the master of ceremonies. Asian Hall of Fame's Native American Inductees Exhibit will also be unveiled, made possible by Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Plus, Ben Bridge Jewelers, Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, and other brand presenters have donated limited edition gifts to support the fundraiser alongside memorabilia, and unique experiences.

Asian Hall of Fame's year-round programs overcome bias and advance marginalized narratives by advancing Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and globally. It was established 20 years ago by the Seattle philanthropy Robert Chinn Foundation .

The 20th Induction Ceremony will take place October 19 at the Biltmore Los Angeles.

