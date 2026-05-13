Asian Hall of Fame Heritage Gala Highlights Impactful Legacy

Benefit supported Women In Tech, Entertainment, Science & Sports Scholars

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ambassador Asian Hall of Fame highlighted positive messages of interracial synergy with its Heritage Gala on May 1, 2026 at the iconic Biltmore Los Angeles. CBS LA Anchor Suzie Suh served as Master of Ceremonies of the festive Asian Heritage Month celebration brought to life by vibrant heritage costumes representing Asia, Latin America, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The intergenerational benefit funded Women In Tech, Entertainment, Science & Sports (WinTESS) scholarships for 103 applicants from all racial backgrounds.

Asian Hall of Fame hosted its Heritage Gala on May 1, 2026, at The Biltmore Los Angeles, announcing Class of 2026.

Guests from California, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, and New York applauded the Class of 2026 Official Announcement, including Asian Hall of Fame's first-ever Major League Baseball Inductee Hideo Nomo, nominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and DTLA muralist Robert Vargas as Goodwill Ambassador.

Dedicated San Marino philanthropist and Board of Governors Chairwoman Melinda Rogers was honored as the 2026 Woman of the Year, with a moving speech presented by her younger brother William Rogers. Chairwoman Rogers highlighted the endearing impact of family, and delighted audiences with her custom Korean hanbok, designed alongside Anna Kim at her Koreatown boutique.

Distinguished philanthropist Loida Nicolas Lewis (Inductee 2007) shared an inspiring fireside chat with stories of family legacy and community empowerment. Guests received commemorative autographed memoirs, and complimentary gifts from Nan Yang Delight and SUP. Inductees in attendance were Marc Anthony Nicolas, Kristen Lui, incoming Inductees Kitty Lo and Maggie Tseng, Official Design Partner of the 2026 Season.

The dramatic Heritage Costume Show, sponsored by Meridien Vacation Homes, presented pageant holders including a Rose Pageant Princess, Miss Asia USA, Miss Teen Latina Global, Hi-Teen USA, Miss International U.S. Virgin Islands, Miss Taiwanese American, and Mrs. Asia Glamour.

Maki Mae performed from her upcoming album release with pianist Jason Lo and cellist Ryan Phipps. Walter Nishinaka and Los Angeles Taiko Collective kicked off raffle drawings, including an 18-carat gold ring donated by long-standing supporter Vartan Kazanjian, owner of Estate Jewelers of South Pasadena.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame strengthens interracial synergy by advancing mainstream recognition of Asian and Native legacy. Inductees include Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi, Margaret Cho, amongst others. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame