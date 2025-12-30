Asian Hall of Fame Honors America

Legacy platform celebrates American Dream role models, America's 250th anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To democratize pathways of excellence, Asian Hall of Fame (AHOF) awarded $1.2 million this year to 177 fellows, scholarship recipients, and community partners. Cumulatively, the charity has advanced $4.2 million and 1,270 jobs since 2021. It also received 115 Women In Tech, Entertainment & Sports applications from 35 states for next year's scholarship cycle.

Asian Hall of Fame advances lifetime achievement, community empowerment, and talent development for all. Asian Hall of Fame convenes peer-to-peer experiences, strengthens interracial synergy, and celebrates The American Dream.

Recognizing that mainstream America can benefit from greater synergy with Asian legacy, AHOF doubled its peer-to-peer experiences and launched interracial benefits in Pasadena, Portland, and Bellevue resulting in 9.2 billion media impressions and YouTube live-streamed to 87 million households. Notable highlights are new early-career grants with WIN (Women Investing in Nurses), and wildfire relief efforts with Altadena Girls.

AHOF also announced a historic season commemorating America's 250th anniversary. Coast-to-coast celebrations will feature inspiring stories of Asian role models whose contributions have positively impacted lives across the nation and beyond. AHOF remains committed to honoring U.S. veterans, a dedication rooted in the charity's history since its founding family arrived in America 163 years ago.

"America's story is one of opportunity, innovation, and generational legacy – the same values that have inspired our Inductees," said Maki Hsieh, President & CEO. "We invite Americans everywhere to celebrate Asian contributions and sacrifices made for the betterment of our country and humanity."

The season kicks-off in Honolulu with Destination Hawai'i benefitting Human Trafficking Rescue and the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Early-career grants are advanced by WIN Charity Tea, WIN Starlight Benefit, Murakami Soiree, and Gnome for the Holidays. Scholarships for women are underwritten by California Icons Gala, Eastside Excellence in Washington, and Power of Portland. Cognitive health and trauma advocacy grants are supported by launch events in New York and Sunnyvale.

The celebration culminates on November 7 at Induction 2026 with a multi-platform broadcast nationwide across AHOF social media and streaming networks. The once-in-a-lifetime Induction highlights distinguished families, iconic presenters, and top performers coming together to honor legendary achievements and dreams that define the American spirit.

