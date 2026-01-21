Asian Hall of Fame Hosts Destination Hawai'i

Honolulu expansion launch event benefits Sex Trafficking Rescue Program

LOS ANGELES and HONOLULU, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame (AHOF) commemorates America 250 with a Honolulu launch media event, Destination Hawai'i at Ben Bridge Timeworks on February 12, 2026 benefitting the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and AHOF Sex Trafficking Rescue Program. Private shopping begins at 6:00 p.m., and the program is from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Dress code is Aloha business attire, and identification is required at registration. The cocktail-style, standing reception is catered by Panya Bistro & Bakery .

Asian Hall of Fame Destination Hawai’i Poster

Annalisa Burgos, Hawai'i News Now Anchor, is Master of Ceremonies. Representative Jeanné Kapela , will be honored with the America 250 Award that recognizes distinguished Americans for outstanding civic service, exemplary character, and innovative vision that defines the American spirit.

AHOF Board of Governors Chairwoman Melinda Rogers will provide special remarks, alongside Directors Keith Hamasaki, John Nicholas, Patty Soldo, Yi Zhang, Kimberly Vodang, and Jay Kim. Grammy Voting Member Maki Mae will perform from her upcoming album with Camilla Shae .

Patrons who have donated annually for five years are honored throughout the season with the Sapphire Anniversary Award. Honorees at the Honolulu event are Ada Chan Wong, Jeff and Leah Long, Mary Knell, Noble Mario Taylor and Sue Ying Taylor, and Patty Soldo. New Global Council Trustees attending are Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke and Merryl Hamasaki.

"Honolulu as a new Asian Hall of Fame destination was inspired by our leaders, who are joining from California, Washington, New York, and Hawai'i. We also believe that our sex trafficking rescue initiative can make a meaningful impact in Hawai'i, which is a major source, destination, and transit center for the Pacific sex trade," states Maki Hsieh, President & CEO.

AHOF is a global ambassador of American Dream role models, and notable Inductees are Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi, Margaret Cho, Yao Ming, Bruce Lee, among others. Last year, it advanced $1.2 million in community impact and talent development with 177 fellows, scholars, and grant partners across the country.

Apply for media credentials by February 6: https://www.asianhalloffame.org/credentials

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, AHOF strengthens interracial synergy by advancing public recognition of Asian and Indigenous legacy and democratizing pathways of success. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418. www.asianhalloffame.org.

