Asian Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors legacy and service

The livestream ceremony on the Asian Hall of Fame website is free or $250 for VIP Zoom Room ticket with complimentary dinner, dessert, and wine from Tom Douglas, John Howie, The Derby, Kona Grill, and other culinary partners. Tickets are available until November 11.

The ceremony's Celebrity Holiday Auction opens online bidding on October 16 with gifts for all ages from Star Wars, Hewlett-Packard, St. John plus autographed items from Jackie Chan, Pearl Jam, Chicago, Lang Lang, Iron Chef Morimoto and more.

Class of 2020 is legendary 91-year old actor James Hong, Congressmember Judy Chu, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, CEO Noel Lee, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor and digital artist Masi Oka, Japanese Baseball Hall of Famer and NFL athlete Wally Yonamine, and dance icon Cheryl Burke.

Iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Robby Krieger of The Doors and 13-language vocalist Maki Mae originally from Taiwan and Japan will perform from the new album Seasonal Songbook with pianist Ed Roth (Annie Lenox, Joe Walsh), 7-time GRAMMY and 3-time Emmy Award-winning bassist Kevin Brandon (Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake), Jimmy Kimmel Live guitarist Toshi Yanagi, and other world-class artists.

Asian Hall of Fame is a charitable program directed by Seattle-based Robert Chinn Foundation. The ceremony honors the 60th wedding anniversary of founder Karen Wong and her husband David, and the 30th of their daughter Letitia Fong and her husband Nathan.

Honorees will accept their induction from Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Pasadena, and Tokyo. Past inductees include Bruce Lee, Kristi Yamaguchi, Connie Chung, and other international and national Asians.

VIDEO: Class of 2020

About Asian Hall of Fame: Asian Hall of Fame advances Asian excellence and serves as a vital partner in elevating inter-racial narratives and disabilities inclusion, early-career development, and positive messages of Asian leadership globally. The program is directed by sixth-generation Robert Chinn Foundation, one of the first Asian family philanthropies in America. Contact (206) 624-1195, [email protected] or www.asianhalloffame.org. Source: Asian Hall of Fame

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

Related Links

http://www.asianhalloffame.org

