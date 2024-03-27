ASIAN HALL OF FAME KICKS-OFF ASIAN HERITAGE MONTH

Celebrate Asia Festival unveils Class of 2024 and benefits Women Founders Fund

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame hosts Celebrate Asia Festival at Biltmore Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 1. The annual benefit for the Women Founders Fund supports diversity women in tech, entertainment and arts.

The Getty Images red carpet with national and foreign press welcomes influencers, local leaders, and world-class artists. Confirmed guests are Inductee Julia Gouw, Inductee Charlie and Ling Zhang, Inductee Noel Lee, Inductee Momo Wang, Consulate General of Hungary, and Asian Advocacy Prize winner Brandon Tsay.

Inductee Jiaoying Summers announces Class of 2024 with executives from Disney, Wells Fargo, Millennium, Illumination, and KROST. Cultural icon Yaya Zhang Dance Studio performs contemporary and heritage dance.

Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO and America's Got Talent vocalist Maki Mae performs Phantom of the Opera, Queen of the Night, Time to Say Goodbye, and Lakme duet with Inductee Ren Hanami (SAG-AFTRA).

Project Runway winner Kentaro Kameyama plays his original piano composition throughout his Spring collection "A sign of…" Runway models include Inductee Kristen Lui (St. John), Board of Governor Juri Watanabe (Miss Universe Japan), Goodwill Ambassador Jin Ye (Miss Universe China), actress Camilla Shae, influencer Jackie Ho, and Yoshi Yamamoto, son of Inductee Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden).

To develop talented youth through collaborations with master artists, legendary music director and Goodwill Ambassador Ed Roth (Annie Lenox, Joe Walsh) will perform with Asian Innovation Award winner Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja of American Idol and 15-year old Aubrey Leonard.

Grants advancing women in media and entertainment are awarded to CAPE, ACMA, and John Muir Choir Director Lydia Lee. Asian Hall of Fame's signature Charity Boutique features Mother's Day discounts on luxury gifts and mystery boxes containing cultured pearl. Complimentary gift bags are donated by Board of Governor Manna Kadar.

Getty Images red carpet and boutique begin at 4:00 p.m. Program is 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Valet is $35 with validation or $25 for self-parking. Cocktail attire, jacket and tie are required.

Tickets are on https://www.asianhalloffame.org/buytickets.

Press credentials are at https://www.asianhalloffame.org/credentials.

CELEBRATE LEGACY. ADVANCE EQUITY.

Asian Hall of Fame is a leading cultural, educational, and humanitarian charity that transforms public perception of Asian and Indigenous legacy. Programming advances Cultural Literacy, Workforce Pathway, Women Founders Fund, and Trauma Advocacy. Contact Rochelle Srigley at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

