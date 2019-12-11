Asia's Largest Airline, China Southern Airlines, to Use Unisys AirCore® Passenger Sales and Service Application via TravelSky

BEIJING and BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that TravelSky has migrated China Southern Airlines to the Unisys AirCore® next-generation passenger system to streamline and modernize passenger sales and service (PSS) applications.

TravelSky is the leading provider of information technology solutions for China's air travel and tourism industry and provides the reservations, inventory and departure control systems used by China's air carriers. TravelSky hosts a version of AirCore in its data center, tailored to the needs of China's aviation industry, which it offers to China's airlines via software-as-a-service.

China Southern is the largest airline in Asia by fleet size and total passengers. It is the third of TravelSky's airline clients to migrate to AirCore. The airline generates approximately 50 million flight queries and one million booking requests per day. Across the three airlines, more than 300 million passengers annually will use AirCore to make their flight reservations to travel within China and across the globe. Unisys was awarded the new scope contract with TravelSky in the third quarter of 2019.

"China has the world's second-largest domestic passenger market behind only the U.S., and Asia Pacific represents more than one-third of the global international air passenger and cargo markets," said Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific. "We are delighted to help China Southern Airlines access a flexible system to quickly respond to capacity changes and to interact with their customers via a variety of channels."

AirCore is a modern suite of airline passenger services solutions that optimizes airline customer and employee experiences at all stages of the air travel journey. With a full range of core services – including inventory, order management, offer management, reservations, ticketing and departure control – this comprehensive, modular system can complement, enhance and transform legacy airline passenger services systems into a full-service retailing platform. AirCore has been granted New Distribution Capability (NDC) Level 4 Certification by IATA.

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing advanced, mission-critical IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top ten airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys' transportation sector services capabilities, visit https://www.unisys.com.cn/industries/commercial/transportation.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1211/9734

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

https://www.unisys.com

