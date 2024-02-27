ASISAT OSHOALA CALLS ON GOVERNMENTS TO IMPROVE DIGITAL LITERACY INITIATIVES AND CLOSE THE USAGE GAP

News provided by

GSMA

27 Feb, 2024, 05:43 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governments must do more to ensure their citizens are armed with the crucial digital skills needed to access the online opportunities available to them, according to six-time Women's African Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala and global telecoms trade body the GSMA.

Oshoala, capped 61 times by Nigeria and founder of the Asisat Oshoala Foundation in Lagos, used MWC Barcelona 2024 to draw attention to the Usage Gap, an issue that affects 3 billion people worldwide and is especially prevalent in Sub-Saharan Africa, in her new role as the GSMA's ambassador for the Breaking Barriers campaign.

The Usage Gap is when people are not using mobile broadband networks despite living in areas with coverage available to them. As infrastructure has improved and mobile coverage has expanded to cover 95% of the world's population, the greater challenge for the telecoms industry is now to help more people to make use of this connectivity.

While 38% of people globally do not use mobile internet despite living in areas covered by mobile, this Usage Gap rises to 59% across Sub-Saharan Africa. Among the main barriers causing the Usage Gap is a lack of digital literacy and skills.

Asisat Oshoala comments: "Growing up, I saw the effects of the Usage Gap with my own eyes. This is why I use my Foundation to help the younger generation learn how to use the internet, and why I am working with the GSMA to help close the Usage Gap.

"Access to the internet, and the skills required to do so, should be universal and therefore needs to be prioritised by governments worldwide. We need more than individual efforts – we need policymakers to focus on uniting with the communications industry to overcome the barriers to digital inclusion and encourage digital literacy to help more people around the world access life-changing opportunities."

Lara Dewar, Chief Marketing Officer of the GSMA, comments: "Asisat Oshoala's message could not be more timely or important. Collaborative action by all stakeholders – governments, regulators and the telecoms industry – is imperative if we're to reduce and remove the barriers to connectivity, accelerate digital inclusion, and ensure we are not leaving anyone behind in an increasingly connected world."

For more information on the Breaking Barriers campaign and efforts to close the Usage Gap, visit https://www.gsma.com/breakingbarriers/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GSMA

Also from this source

EUROPEAN NETWORKS LEADING RACE TO NET ZERO WITH NORTH AMERICA, MENA & LATAM ACCELERATING, NEW GSMA CLIMATE REPORT REVEALS

EUROPEAN NETWORKS LEADING RACE TO NET ZERO WITH NORTH AMERICA, MENA & LATAM ACCELERATING, NEW GSMA CLIMATE REPORT REVEALS

The carbon emissions of mobile network operators[1] fell by 6% globally between 2019-2022, according to the GSMA's fourth Mobile Net Zero report,...
EUROPEAN NETWORKS LEADING RACE TO NET ZERO WITH NORTH AMERICA, MENA & LATAM ACCELERATING, NEW GSMA CLIMATE REPORT REVEALS

EUROPEAN NETWORKS LEADING RACE TO NET ZERO WITH NORTH AMERICA, MENA & LATAM ACCELERATING, NEW GSMA CLIMATE REPORT REVEALS

The carbon emissions of mobile network operators[1] fell by 6% globally between 2019-2022, according to the GSMA's fourth Mobile Net Zero report,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.