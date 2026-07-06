Aspen Dental Sets Goal to Deliver Up To $100 Million In Donated Care and Community Service Over Next Five Years

To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Aspen Dental will host

Day of Service to offer free dental care to veterans on November 7

CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental today announced its signature Day of Service will be held on November 7, 2026, when participating offices across the country will open their doors to provide free dental care to veterans. The event marks the first milestone in a new five-year commitment to expand Aspen Dental's longstanding Healthy Mouth Movement, with the goal of providing up to $100 million in donated care for underserved patients nationwide. The effort is one of the largest oral health access initiatives of its kind in the dental industry.

Aspen Dental's Day of Service Speed Speed

While millions of veterans rely on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for healthcare, only about one in four qualifies for VA dental benefits, leaving many without regular access to the care they need. Behind those numbers are people whose health, confidence and quality of life can change through something as fundamental as a trip to the dentist.

Aspen Dental believes access to oral healthcare should not depend on income, geography or life circumstance. The latest five-year effort aims to help more people across the country live healthier, more confident lives, beginning with Day of Service on November 7th.

"Nearly 30 years ago, Aspen Dental was founded on the idea that everyone deserves access to quality oral healthcare," said Bob Fontana, chairman and CEO of The Aspen Group and founder of Aspen Dental. "As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we're making a commitment that matches the scale of the need and builds a legacy of serving those who have served our country."

Over the next five years, the Aspen Dental network will work to deliver up to $100 million in donated dental care and oral health services through the Healthy Mouth Movement. The commitment will reach patients through comprehensive care programs at the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, community partnerships, local office initiatives and signature programs such as Day of Service for veterans.

The effort aspires to help thousands of underserved patients gain access to critical oral healthcare while continuing to build on the impact the Healthy Mouth Movement has made in communities across the country.

"Day of Service has always been about more than dentistry," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "It's about recognizing sacrifice, restoring dignity, and giving teams an opportunity to serve those who have served us. Bringing it back as the nation marks its 250th anniversary makes the moment even more meaningful."

The 2026 Day of Service brings Aspen Dental doctors, hygienists and team members together to advance the company's long-term goal of expanding access to donated care for veterans nationwide.

Since its launch in 2014, Day of Service has cared for more than 30,000 veterans, delivered more than $28 million in donated dentistry and provided more than 21,000 hours of free care through Aspen Dental offices nationwide.

On November 7, participating Aspen Dental offices across the country will once again open their doors to provide free care for veterans. Throughout the year, Aspen Dental will spotlight stories of veterans whose lives have been transformed through access to care, as well as doctors, hygienists and team members who have served.

Schedules will open up in late September and appointments will fill up quickly. Veterans can register to be notified when schedules open at www.AspenDental.com/DayofService.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down barriers to oral healthcare and helping patients put themselves first, starting with a healthy mouth. With nearly 1,100 offices across the United States, Aspen Dental practices offer comprehensive care and are supported by dedicated teams focused on making dental care more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives such as the Healthy Mouth Movement and Day of Service, Aspen Dental and its network continue to expand access to care for those who need it most. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow Aspen Dental on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aspen Dental®