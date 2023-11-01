Aspen One Enhances Executive Leadership Team

Kevin Smith Named Chief Financial Officer, Stacy Reece Named Chief Digital Officer

ASPEN, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen One, the parent company of Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and ASPENX, has announced the addition of two key executive leadership roles, naming Kevin Smith as Chief Financial Officer and Stacy Reece as Chief Digital Officer. Smith and Reece will each assume their duties in early November, 2023.

"I am thrilled to welcome both Kevin and Stacy to the Aspen One team," said Dave Tanner, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen One. "Kevin's leadership track record in mountain and hospitality finance, operations, development, capital markets, and general management perfectly mirrors the emerging needs across our rapidly-growing portfolio. Similarly, Stacy's digitally-native background, collaborative leadership style, and previous success in leading consumer digital transformation are the ideal mix to lead our next-generation digital strategies and investments. With their years of expertise in their respective fields and their industry-specific knowledge, both Kevin and Stacy will be instrumental to driving our enhanced growth and investment plans, continued business diversification, elevated guest service and innovation, and the expansion of the Aspen brand and ethos globally," he continued.

Kevin Smith has over 25 years of progressive experience in the ski, hospitality, and real estate industries, including expertise in real estate development, operations, capital markets, M&A, and general management. Prior to his most recent role as President of Northland Living, the Real Estate Development Division of Northland Properties, Kevin was the Executive Vice President and CFO for Northland, where he oversaw 65 hotels, 175 restaurants, and two ski resorts—Revelstoke and Grouse Mountain. Before joining Northland, he was an Executive Vice President & CFO at both Intracorp Projects Ltd. and Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc. (during its IPO) and held several senior financial roles during his time with Intrawest, including CFO, Resort Operations. Kevin started his career in the ski industry at Copper Mountain, where he was the Director of Finance. Kevin currently lives in North Vancouver, Canada, with his wife, three kids and dog (named Aspen), is an avid hiker and skier, and will be relocating to Colorado in the near future.

"I am beyond excited to return to Colorado where I'll be able to lever my unique expertise to accelerate Aspen One's growth, collaborating with our amazing team to further elevate our strategic capabilities across our business verticals, and contribute to extending the legendary Aspen brand and heritage," said Smith.

Stacy Reece brings more than 25 years of experience leading digital, ecommerce, and online growth with a focus on comprehensive digital transformation and developing digital consumer communities. She most recently served as Chief Digital Officer at Boardriders, where she led a multi-year digital resurgence across the global multi-brand, multi-channel branded action sports portfolio— driving a consumer data centric culture through an integrated global digital ecosystem. Reece previously served as the Senior Vice President of Ecommerce and Customer Experience and the Vice President of Global Ecommerce for the Billabong Group. Prior to that, she served as the CEO of Swell.com, the Head of Ecommerce at PacSun, the General Manager of MP3.com, and the Vice President, Digital Products & Marketing, at Vivendi Universal. Stacy currently lives in Southern California with her husband and son, enjoys working out, skiing and watching her son play sports.

"I am excited to join this incredible team and help build and scale next-generation premium digital customer experiences across the Aspen One portfolio," said Reece. "I look forward to getting the chance to partner with Dave again and supporting the growth of the Aspen brand globally," she continued.

ABOUT ASPEN ONE

Aspen One is the parent company of Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and ASPENX. Aspen Skiing Company owns and operates four mountains—Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk—creating premium, sustainable, and transformative experiences in recreation, culture, and nature. In addition, the company runs the award-winning Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably-sourced on-mountain food and beverage outlets. Aspen Hospitality owns and operates a portfolio of hotels and residences including the Five-Star, Five-Diamond The Little Nell and its affiliated Residences at The Little Nell, both at the base of Aspen Mountain; as well as the Limelight Hotel Aspen, Limelight Hotel Snowmass, and Limelight Denver in Colorado; and the Limelight Hotel Ketchum, Idaho. Currently in development are two additional Limelight Hotels in Mammoth, California, and Boulder, Colorado, as well as a new Nell property in New York City. Aspen Hospitality also owns and operates the ASPENX Mountain Club and the Snowmass Mountain Club. ASPENX is a contemporary retail and experience brand that features the first performance product line designed by a ski resort. ASPENX also offers premium retail, elevated rental equipment, and exceptional experiences both on- and off-mountain. Aspen One leverages its influence across all its business units to advance climate action, community engagement, and racial justice. For more information on Aspen One, visit www.aspen.com

