Aspen Publishing and Rhetoric Partner to Transform Legal Education Through AI-Powered Experiential Learning

Collaboration redefines Experiential Learning for Law Students and Professionals with the Integration of Trusted Legal Content through the CICERO Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Publishing and Rhetoric have joined forces to embed AI-driven, practice-ready skills training directly into legal education.

The exclusive partnership unites Aspen's casebook authority with Rhetoric's CICERO platform that leverages advanced AI to help learners build confidence and competence through interactive coaching, instantaneous feedback, and realistic practice environments. The collaboration addresses growing demand from law schools for structured, skills-based training that prepares students for legal practice before graduation.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible AI that supports education rather than shortcuts it," said Nicole Pinard, CEO of Aspen Publishing, a subsidiary of UWorld LLC. "By integrating Rhetoric's CICERO platform into our suite of solutions, we are providing faculty and students with tools that emphasize critical thinking, structured reasoning, and measurable performance improvement."

To simplify the adoption of experiential learning tools, Aspen will offer Rhetoric as part of its bundled institutional solutions. This integrated approach provides law schools and firms with a unified learning experience, streamlined purchasing, and seamless integration into existing legal curricula. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation in legal education and to equipping tomorrow's attorneys with the tools they need to succeed from day one of their professional journey.

"This partnership represents an exciting step forward in our mission to empower the next generation of legal professionals," said Luke Yingling, Rhetoric Founder and CEO. "CICERO was designed to provide meaningful, hands-on skills development, and Aspen Publishing's long-standing relationships with law schools will help us bring these tools to students who need them most."

About Aspen Publishing

Aspen Publishing, a subsidiary of UWorld LLC, is the trusted leader in educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world. Aspen provides best-in-class solutions for legal education through authoritative textbooks written by renowned authors and breakthrough products such as Connected eBooks, Connected Quizzing, and PracticePerfect. The Aspen Casebook Series, famously known among law faculty and students as the "red and black" casebooks, encompasses almost 400 highly regarded textbooks in more than eighty disciplines while study aids such as the Examples & Explanations and Glannon Guide series, both highly popular collections, help law students master complex subject matter. For information, visit AspenPublishing.com .

About Rhetoric

Rhetoric is the creator of CICERO, an AI-driven practical skills development platform designed to prepare law students and emerging professionals for the demands of modern legal practice. CICERO promotes active learning by helping users engage more meaningfully with course materials and apply learned concepts and skills in realistic scenarios. Users speak aloud to CICERO, answering case-specific Socratic Method questions, responding to simulated questions from judges, practicing opening and closing statements, replying to interview questions from employers, and more. CICERO provides adaptive coaching and grading for every use case, so learning is never passive. For information, visit UseRhetoric.com.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing, and pharmacy exams, including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, CMT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next®, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX, MPJE®, and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality courses, test questions, and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com.

Contact:

Allison Wharton

Marketing Manager, Aspen Publishing

[email protected]

SOURCE UWorld