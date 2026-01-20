UWorld Invites North Texas Nonprofits to Apply for 2026 UWorld Cares Community Grants

Funding supports organizations that expand STEM, financial literacy, and education programs for middle and high school students

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld , a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, has opened applications for its 2026 UWorld Cares Community Grants.

UWorld Cares , the philanthropic arm of UWorld, will provide a total of $250,000 to nonprofits operating in Collin, Dallas, Denton, or Tarrant counties. Eligible organizations must be 501(c)(3) public charities with at least two years of active status and offer programming that supports middle or high school students focused on education, STEM, and financial literacy. Applications for the grant program, in its fifth year, will be accepted through March 31. Grant award notifications will be issued in May.

Applicants are encouraged to read the complete list of requirements before applying .

"North Texas is our home, and supporting DFW nonprofits allows us to invest where we live and work while partnering with organizations closest to the students and communities they serve," said Chandra Pemmasani, MD, founder and CEO of UWorld. "Their work creates tangible progress for young people, and we are honored to help support them through UWorld Cares."

UWorld Cares focuses on expanding educational opportunities through product scholarships, volunteerism, and community partnerships. To date, the philanthropic initiative has contributed $700,000 in grants, supported 143,100 students, and engaged UWorld employees in 3,230 volunteer hours across North Texas.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing, and pharmacy exams, including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, CMT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next®, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX®, MPJE®, and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality courses, test questions, and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com .

Media Contact

Elizabeth Gleason

[email protected]

469-978-3657

SOURCE UWorld