UWorld Nursing Expands Suite of NCLEX® Readiness Resources, Debuts Three-Day Comprehensive Review

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Nursing, a leader in National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®) preparation, has launched a three-day NCLEX review for nursing programs aimed at building students' confidence, strengthening program outcomes and easing faculty workloads.

The three-day review course, focused on active learning, is organized into 12 structured modules that provide evidence-based instruction aligned with the latest NCLEX-RN® and NCLEX-PN® test plans. UWorld's expert instructors deliver all content either in person, live online or on demand so faculty can remain focused on their other responsibilities.

The course includes expert-led modules covering high-yield NCLEX topics, unique NCLEX-style practice questions, engaging brain breaks, review games and a workbook to keep students active and engaged.

"Our three-day NCLEX review was built as a high-energy, engaging alternative to the typical lecture-heavy trainings," said Chandra Pemmasani, MD, founder and CEO of UWorld. "If your nursing program needs to boost pass rates, support struggling students and provide a comprehensive final review without burdening faculty, this program delivers."

The three-day review further strengthens UWorld's comprehensive NCLEX readiness offering for nursing programs and reinforces its online teaching and learning materials, faculty-led assessments and instructional tools for educators.

Nursing programs interested in learning more about this new three-day review that supports student readiness, program outcomes and accreditation efforts can visit nursing.uworld.com/educators/nclex-live-review for additional details.

