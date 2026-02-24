UWorld Nursing Expands Suite of NCLEX® Readiness Resources, Debuts Three-Day Comprehensive Review

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Nursing, a leader in National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®) preparation, has launched a three-day NCLEX review for nursing programs aimed at building students' confidence, strengthening program outcomes and easing faculty workloads.

The three-day review course, focused on active learning, is organized into 12 structured modules that provide evidence-based instruction aligned with the latest NCLEX-RN® and NCLEX-PN® test plans. UWorld's expert instructors deliver all content either in person, live online or on demand so faculty can remain focused on their other responsibilities. 

The course includes expert-led modules covering high-yield NCLEX topics, unique NCLEX-style practice questions, engaging brain breaks, review games and a workbook to keep students active and engaged. 

"Our three-day NCLEX review was built as a high-energy, engaging alternative to the typical lecture-heavy trainings," said Chandra Pemmasani, MD, founder and CEO of UWorld. "If your nursing program needs to boost pass rates, support struggling students and provide a comprehensive final review without burdening faculty, this program delivers."

The three-day review further strengthens UWorld's comprehensive NCLEX readiness offering for nursing programs and reinforces its online teaching and learning materials, faculty-led assessments and instructional tools for educators.

Nursing programs interested in learning more about this new three-day review that supports student readiness, program outcomes and accreditation efforts can visit nursing.uworld.com/educators/nclex-live-review for additional details.

About UWorld
UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams, including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, CMT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next®, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX, MPJE® and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality courses, test questions and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com.

