Aspen Snowmass Remains Open for Business During Temporary Aspen/Pitkin County Airport Closure in Summer 2027

ASPEN, Colo., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Snowmass and the region's world-class community of businesses, lodging properties, restaurants, and event venues will remain fully open and operational during the temporary closure of Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) next summer, from Sunday, April 4, 2027 at 11:00 p.m. MT through Friday, November 19, 2027 at 7:00 p.m. MT. The planned airport closure is part of the larger ASE Modernization Project and will allow crews to complete critical improvements over the course of seven months, with anticipated reopening ahead of the 2027-28 ski season. The airport remains fully open through this summer 2026 and the entirety of the 2026-27 winter season.

"Aspen will continue to be open for business in summer 2027," said Eliza Voss, SVP of Destination Marketing at Aspen Chamber Resort Association. "While there is an extra step involved in the planning and arrival process next summer, our world-class events, abundance of arts and culture festivals and offerings, exceptional dining, and unparalleled outdoor recreation that define Aspen and Snowmass will be waiting. We guarantee the extra planning will be worth it, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to our destination."

A Once-in-a-Generation Investment

The ASE Modernization Project represents a landmark investment in the future of the airport and the broader Roaring Fork Valley community. When the larger project is complete in 2029, travelers and residents alike will benefit from a range of meaningful improvements, including:

Noise reduction and environmental progress: The project targets a reduction in aircraft noise by at least 30 percent, along with lower emissions.





The project targets a reduction in aircraft noise by at least 30 percent, along with lower emissions. A new passenger terminal: Designed around community-led "Common Ground Recommendations," the new terminal will significantly enhance the traveler experience from arrival to departure. The current terminal has not been renovated in nearly 40 years, making these improvements incredibly important. Terminal construction is set to begin in late 2027 and should not impact overall airport operations.





Designed around community-led "Common Ground Recommendations," the new terminal will significantly enhance the traveler experience from arrival to departure. The current terminal has not been renovated in nearly 40 years, making these improvements incredibly important. Terminal construction is set to begin in late 2027 and should not impact overall airport operations. Improved accessibility: This new terminal design features jetways with a focus on customer comfort, safety, and open-air experience, including electrical hookups, tempered air, and greater accessibility for all travelers.

Completing the runway work during summer 2027 is the most efficient path to completing the first phase of these improvements and will provide an enhanced travel experience ahead of reopening in time for the 2027-28 ski season in November.

Getting Here

Aspen Snowmass is easily accessible throughout the closure via convenient alternate options. Travelers coming from Denver enjoy a scenic drive through the Rocky Mountains, including routes over Independence Pass or through Glenwood Canyon. Several regional airports also offer easy connections to the valley:

Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE): Just 70 miles away, approximately a 1.5-hour drive





Just 70 miles away, approximately a 1.5-hour drive Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) and Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ): Additional convenient options for travelers flying in from other regions





Additional convenient options for travelers flying in from other regions Denver International Airport (DEN): 220 miles, roughly 3.5 hours





220 miles, roughly 3.5 hours Rifle Garfield County Airport (RIL): 61 one miles from Aspen, RIL is available to those flying via private aviation.

"For many visitors, the drive to Aspen Snowmass has always been part of the magic," said Julia Theisen, Tourism Director, Snowmass Tourism. "Summer 2027 is the perfect opportunity to embrace taking the scenic route. Whether coming from Denver or building a multi-stop Colorado adventure, the road to our mountain escape winds through some of the most spectacular mountain scenery in the world."

Events, Weddings, and Gatherings

Aspen and Snowmass remain one of the premier destinations in the country for events, weddings, and large gatherings. Lodging properties and event venues across both communities are fully operational and welcoming bookings throughout the summer and fall. On-mountain events and activations will continue as planned, and events teams are available to provide guests with personalized guidance on travel and transportation logistics.

"Throughout Aspen Snowmass, our mountain events, experiences, and venues and hotel properties remain ready to host unforgettable weddings and special events for summer and fall 2027," said Hannah Dixon, Director of Corporate & Brand Communications at Aspen One. "We are committed to ensuring the journey to Aspen remains as seamless and enjoyable as possible. Our dedicated guest services and events teams are on hand to help visitors plan their trip to Aspen Snowmass, with every detail covered, from transportation options to on-site experiences — because the magic of Aspen Snowmass is absolutely worth the trip."

More Information

For updates on the ASE Modernization Project, visit AspenAirport.com. For general information on visiting Aspen Snowmass, please visit AspenChamber.org.

About Aspen Chamber Resort Association

Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Aspen's business community and enhancing the visitor experience. ACRA is a unique blend of a traditional chamber of commerce and a visitors' and convention bureau made up of approximately 750+ local businesses, a strong, diverse board of directors, and a dedicated staff. ACRA's four departments which support the Aspen business community are Destination Marketing and Group Sales, Membership, Special Events, and Visitor Services. For more information visit www.aspenchamber.org or call 970-925-1940.

About Snowmass Village, Colorado

A renowned winter playground and vibrant summer community just 9 miles from Aspen, Snowmass consistently ranks as one of the best winter ski areas and summer mountain biking destinations in the world. Surrounded by breathtaking peaks and adjacent to 2.8 million acres of wilderness, the Village offers 95% slopeside lodging, is home to 30+ restaurants, and offers a variety of shops, unique special events, an abundance of live music, family activities, and much more. For more information and a complete calendar of events and activities, please visit www.gosnowmass.com.

About Aspen One

Aspen One renews the mind, body, and spirit with a portfolio that redefines luxury, adventure, and leisure. With world-class and innovative brands and businesses, including Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and Aspen Ventures, Aspen One propels the expansion of the Aspen ethos globally.

Whether it's Aspen Snowmass providing unforgettable experiences at the confluence of nature, culture, and recreation across its four legendary mountains—Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk; or Aspen Hospitality elevating guest experiences in unforgettable ways by developing, owning, and operating a growing set of luxury and upper-scale hotels, private clubs, and branded residential properties in prime locations under The Nell and Limelight brands; Aspen One is deeply committed to providing unparalleled service, creative programming, community engagement, and unique opportunities for exploration. The company's commitment to innovation is central to its evolution, including Aspen Ventures' amplification of the Aspen brand globally through new business lines that embody its values and heritage such as Aspen Collection.

For more than 75 years, the Aspen brand and community has pointed its compass toward new paths, people, and possibilities—and today, as Aspen One, the future is limitless. The company is a leader in sustainability and advocacy, with a legacy of modeling leading-edge solutions and changing policy locally and globally. As a collection of brands driven by tightly held core values, Aspen One aims to inspire a better world. For more information, visit www.aspen.com.

SOURCE Aspen One