THE LITTLE NELL CELEBRATES THREE CONSECUTIVE DECADES AS A FORBES FIVE-STAR HOTEL

ASPEN, Colo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Nell marks an extraordinary milestone, celebrating 30 consecutive years as a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, an elite designation from Forbes Travel Guide reserved for properties delivering the highest levels of luxury, service, and excellence. First recognized in 1995, Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel has defined luxury hospitality in the Rocky Mountains for three decades, renowned for its personalized service, acclaimed dining and wine program, and unparalleled access to one of America's most iconic mountain destinations.

As Aspen One's flagship property, The Little Nell offers a refined and welcoming alpine experience, with spacious accommodations, breathtaking mountain views, and an exceptional level of care that has earned the loyalty of guests from around the world. The property is home to two acclaimed restaurants – Michelin Guide-recommended Element 47 and Ajax Tavern , renowned for it's legendary après-ski scene – along with The Wine Bar , an extensive wine cellar, an intimate speakeasy, and The Spa at The Little Nell, which embraces a holistic lifestyle philosophy that integrates mind, body, and spirit. A longstanding commitment to excellence has earned The Little Nell a Wine Spectator Grand Award since 1997, regular placement on Wine Enthusiast's 100 Best Wine Restaurants in America, and repeated recognition from the James Beard Foundation for its exceptional wine program.

A Relais & Châteaux resort, The Little Nell provides unmatched access to Aspen Mountain and a collection of exclusive winter experiences curated by its expert Ski Concierge team – from First Tracks on freshly groomed runs to Powder Tours on the backside of Aspen Mountain and behind-the-scenes moments with Aspen Mountain's Ski Patrol. In the summer months, guests have access to bespoke experiences – enjoy lush gardens, mountaintop yoga, fly fishing, stargazing, and off-road excursions, along with year-round pool, hot tub, and health center access.

"This milestone reflects the passion and dedication of our team and the enduring spirit of Aspen," said Jeff Toscano, CEO of Aspen Hospitality. "For 30 years, we have been honored to welcome guests with curated experiences that feel both timeless and of the moment. As we celebrate this anniversary, we remain deeply committed to the standards of excellence that define The Little Nell."

Looking ahead, The Little Nell is poised for its next chapter. In 2027, the brand will debut its first hotel outside of Aspen at Rockefeller Center, bringing its signature sophistication, culinary excellence, and legendary service to the heart of New York City.

