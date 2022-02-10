Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market worth $1,303 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market by Product (Aspiration Needle, CNB, VAB), Application (Breast, Lung, Bone Cancer), Procedure (Image-guided (Ultrasound, MRI, Stereotactic), Non-image-guided), End user (Hospital, ASC, Academia) - Global Forecasts to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is valued at an estimated USD 879 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,303 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market"

133 – Tables

40 – Figures

203 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71036825

The rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by governments and global health organizations are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the risk of infections related to aspiration and biopsy needle procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

Biopsy needles accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market, by product, in 2020.

On the basis of product, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into aspiration and biopsy needles. The biopsy needles segment accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2020 due to its widespread adoption in healthcare facilities. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the aspiration and biopsy needles market during the forecast period by application, in 2020.

On the basis of application, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is into tumor/cancer applications (breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, kidney, bone & bone marrow, and other cancers), wound applications, and other applications. The lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=71036825

By end user, the Hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic clinics & pathology laboratories, and research & academic institutes. In 2020, the hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market, and it is also projected to grow at the highest rate owing to the high preference for hospital-based biopsy procedures and the rising number of hospitals in emerging countries.

Image-guided procedures dominated the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of procedure, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into image-guided procedures and nonimage guided procedures. The image guided procedures segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising preference for minimally invasive biopsy and aspiration procedures. Advantages associated with image-guided procedures over nonimage-guided procedures, such as better accuracy, minimally invasive nature, rapidity and simplicity, and the lack of exposure to ionizing radiation, are also driving the adoption of these procedures.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=71036825

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2020

The large share of the Asian Pacific market can primarily be attributed to the large population in countries such as China and India, the rising prevalence and awareness of cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, increasing per capita income, government initiatives, and the increasing focus of key market players on emerging APAC countries.

CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Argon Medical Devices, Inc (US), INRAD Inc. (US), Somatex Medical Technologies (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), Remington Medical (US), Ranfac Corporation (US), HAKKO CO., LTD (Japan), and Merit Medical Systems (US) are some of the leading players.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Breast Biopsy Market by Product (Needles, Tables, Assay Kit), by Type (Needle Biopsy (CNB, FNAB, VAB), Liquid Biopsy (CTC, ctDNA)), Guidance (Image-Guided (Mammography, Ultrasound, MRI), Liquid Biopsy (NGS, PCR, Microarray-based)) - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biopsy-devices-breast-biopsy-market-189011805.html

Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, EBUS), Imaging Systems (Monitor, Camera), Accessories, Working Channel Diameter (2.8, 2.2, 3.0), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), & End Users (Hospital, ACSs/Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bronchoscopes-market-40057877.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aspiration-biopsy-needles-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aspiration-biopsy-needles.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets