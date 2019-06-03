Aspire Names Hyland a Leader in Customer Communications Management for Business Automation

CLEVELAND, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, was named a leader in the Aspire Leaderboard for Business Automation, an interactive online tool that visualizes the customer communications management (CCM) industry, ranking vendors based on their capabilities and vision.

Content Composer, the core of Hyland's CCM product suite, enables business automation through forms tracking, scheduling and version management. OnBase, the company's content services platform, and Brainware, an intelligent capture solution, extend the core functionality of Content Composer with case management, business process automation, content extraction and classification capabilities.

"It's clear that CCM is a strategic focus for Hyland. By positioning Content Composer as part of the wider OnBase content services ecosystem, Hyland continues to broaden its scope, taking advantage of its existing scale, the strength of its technology offering, and its commitment to innovation and customer centricity," said Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO of Aspire.

Content Composer is also noted as a good fit for operational and business communications in regulated industries like insurance and financial services. The report also recognized Hyland's corporate culture focused on innovation and customer centricity, as well as a strong partner strategy.

"Customer experience has never been more important. Hyland understands the critical importance of effective, seamless customer communication across industries," said Ed McQuiston, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Hyland. "When industry experts like Aspire name Hyland a leader, it shows we're continuing to offer our customers the best possible solutions from content ingestion through multi-channel content distribution. With Content Composer, we've expanded our content services portfolio to include CCM as we continue to enable our customers to achieve their full potential. We love delivering the tools that help them grow their business and provide the highest level of customer engagement."

For more information about Hyland's CCM solutions, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.



Media contact:

McKinzey Saig

+1 440-788- 5082

Mckinzey.saig@hyland.com

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

