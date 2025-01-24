Aspire.io Launches YouTube Shorts Integration

As one of the first platforms to unlock access to YouTube Shorts, Aspire brands can leverage the latest channel for shoppable, short-form content.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire.io, the leading influencer marketing platform, launches its first-party YouTube Shorts integration, helping brands diversify their creator strategies and tap into the power of short-form content on YouTube. Aspire is one of the first influencer marketing platforms to unlock access to YouTube Shorts, helping brands quickly scale content production and track performance.

88% of brands want to invest more into short-form video content in 2025, according to Aspire's 2025 State of the Industry Report. With YouTube Shorts and Aspire, brands can source YouTube creators at scale, produce high-quality content, and analyze industry-standard metrics to compare performance against other short-form video channels.

"By combining YouTube's innovation and Aspire's best-in-class platform and Agency Services, our brands are rapidly leveraging short-form video to drive sales and capture attention on an exciting medium that YouTube is extensively prioritizing," said Anand Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Aspire. "We're excited to work with YouTube as we scale Shorts for our brands."

With this integration, Aspire empowers brands to:

Capitalize on the growing momentum and attention on YouTube Shorts

Engage both trusted creators and new voices to drive sales with YouTube's native shopping features

Diversify creator marketing spend while minimizing investment risks

