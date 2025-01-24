Aspire.io Launches YouTube Shorts Integration
News provided byAspire.io
Jan 24, 2025, 01:15 ET
As one of the first platforms to unlock access to YouTube Shorts, Aspire brands can leverage the latest channel for shoppable, short-form content.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire.io, the leading influencer marketing platform, launches its first-party YouTube Shorts integration, helping brands diversify their creator strategies and tap into the power of short-form content on YouTube. Aspire is one of the first influencer marketing platforms to unlock access to YouTube Shorts, helping brands quickly scale content production and track performance.
88% of brands want to invest more into short-form video content in 2025, according to Aspire's 2025 State of the Industry Report. With YouTube Shorts and Aspire, brands can source YouTube creators at scale, produce high-quality content, and analyze industry-standard metrics to compare performance against other short-form video channels.
"By combining YouTube's innovation and Aspire's best-in-class platform and Agency Services, our brands are rapidly leveraging short-form video to drive sales and capture attention on an exciting medium that YouTube is extensively prioritizing," said Anand Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Aspire. "We're excited to work with YouTube as we scale Shorts for our brands."
With this integration, Aspire empowers brands to:
- Capitalize on the growing momentum and attention on YouTube Shorts
- Engage both trusted creators and new voices to drive sales with YouTube's native shopping features
- Diversify creator marketing spend while minimizing investment risks
Learn more Aspire and YouTube Shorts here. Log in to Aspire, or request a demo here.
Katherine McDermott
Senior Product Marketing Manager
Aspire.io
[email protected]
This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.
SOURCE Aspire.io
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article