ASRC Federal and ATCO Awarded $596 Million Contract to Deliver Full-Service Facility Operations and Maintenance for Alaska Radar System

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announced today that its joint venture with ATCO, ARCTEC Alaska , was awarded a 10-year, $596 million U.S. Air Force contract to provide full-service facility operations and maintenance services at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which comprises 15 remote long-range radar sites and two radio sites across Alaska, the largest base in the Pacific Air Force.

Originally established during the Cold War as an early warning system to protect U.S. airspace, the Alaska Radar System (ARS) remains critical to national security. Today, ARS provides uninterrupted surveillance to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the U.S. Northern Command. ARS also provides civil aircraft information to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Under this contract, ARCTEC Alaska will continue to provide specialized logistics and management expertise to put in place appropriate equipment, supplies and staff to meet mission needs. ARCTEC has supported this program since 1994.

"The Alaska Radar System is critical to maintaining our sovereign air space and we are proud to be entrusted with supporting the safety and security of our Nation," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "This follow-on contract demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver critical mission services in complex environments."

"As a global support and facilities management company, we are uniquely positioned to support the U.S. Air Force in Alaska," said Jim Landon, President, ATCO Frontec. "Our expertise in some of the most remote and challenging environments is why the USAF has trusted in our abilities for decades, enabling them to maintain continuous surveillance of our skies and safe navigation for civil flights across North America."

ASRC Federal delivers solutions and services to more than 30 U.S. government agencies. We support our Nation's most critical missions – from space exploration to cyber defense to military base operations and public health. Our capabilities include IT modernization, software applications and analytics, engineering solutions, critical infrastructure and base operations, supply chain management and logistics and professional services. As a family of Alaska Native-owned companies, our work helps secure an enduring future for more than 14,000 Iñupiaq shareholders from Alaska's North Slope. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com .

As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 21,000 employees and assets of $27 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. More information can be found at www.atco.com.

ARCTEC Alaska is a joint venture project between ASRC Federal Primus Solutions and ATCO Frontec. ASRC Primus Solutions is a subsidiary of ASRC Federal Holding Company, the government services arm of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, an Alaska Native Corporation.

