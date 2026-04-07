ASRC Federal Selected for FAA Second Level Engineering Services Contract

ASRC Federal will provide engineering support to maintain navigation, communications and infrastructure for the National Airspace System.

Team will deliver field support, configuration management, systems integration, acquisition support and program management.

The program will help strengthen resilience and performance of FAA air traffic control systems.

RESTON, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal Advanced Research (AFAR), a subsidiary of ASRC Federal, has secured a competitive award to continue providing critical engineering support and technical expertise to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Second Level Engineering Services (SLES) program will maintain navigation, power, communications, surveillance, automation, weather systems and infrastructure for the National Airspace System (NAS) under a potential five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The ASRC Federal team will deliver 24/7/365 field support, configuration management, systems integration, acquisition support, and program management services ensuring reliability, safety, and operational continuity across the NAS.

"We are honored to be selected once again to support the critical work of maintaining and enhancing the world's most sophisticated air travel system," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "Our selection demonstrates the crucial experience, expertise and unwavering commitment brought by our talented employees to the FAA mission of safe and efficient aviation service for the flying public."

The $437 million SLES program plays a critical role in supporting ongoing NAS modernization efforts. Through this work, ASRC Federal will help strengthen the resilience, scalability, and performance of air traffic control systems that serve millions of passengers and stakeholders each year.

ASRC Federal has supported the FAA since 2007, bringing deep institutional knowledge and engineering and technical support to a broad range of FAA systems that consist of more than 74,000 individual pieces of equipment across the NAS.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal delivers solutions and services to more than 30 U.S. government agencies in support of some of our Nation's most critical missions – from space exploration to cyber defense to military base operations and public health. Our capabilities include IT modernization, mission systems engineering and other engineering solutions, software applications and analytics, critical infrastructure and base operations, supply chain management and logistics and professional services. As a family of Alaska Native-owned companies, our work helps secure an enduring future for more than 14,000 Iñupiaq shareholders from Alaska's North Slope. Since inception, ASRC Federal has contributed to over $2 billion in shareholder dividends paid by its parent company, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.

SOURCE ASRC Federal