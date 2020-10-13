ASRC Federal Announces New Brand, Demonstrates Enduring Commitment to Customers, Employees & Stakeholders

RESTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal, a services and solutions provider to the federal government, today announced the launch of its new brand as the company redefines itself at a pivotal moment in time, building business momentum and positioning to positively impact a growing number of federal agency missions.

With the recent appointment of Jennifer Felix as president and CEO, ASRC Federal is purpose-driven to achieve successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees and shareholders.

"Our ASRC Federal brand reflects not only who we are and who we aspire to be as a company, but also the way in which we deliver services to meet the needs of our customers – with quality, passion, focus and humility," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "The new ASRC Federal brand demonstrates our evolution as a company and represents us more effectively as we deliver our full breadth of expertise. We also believe the new brand will enhance our ability to recruit top talent across the country in support of customer missions."

ASRC Federal's broad and highly technical expertise in digital operations and IT modernization, software, applications and analytics, engineering solutions, professional services, and infrastructure operations spans across the national security, defense and intel, health, civilian, and space markets.

Elements of ASRC Federal's new brand include a new logo, tagline, and website as well as modern, compelling visuals and capability-focused messaging that embraces the company's legacy and heritage. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com .

