ASSEMBLY, A STAGWELL (STGW) AGENCY, LAUNCHES RETAIL MEDIA DIVISION IN EUROPE

Stagwell Inc.

15 Aug, 2023

Scaled connected commerce operations signal a new era of growth and transformation in the region

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media agency Assembly announces the launch of its European Retail Media Division to meet booming retail media demand in the region.

The launch comes with expanded products and capabilities to deliver end-to-end connected commerce solutions that help retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands scale, automate and improve margins at all stages of the consumer journey. The retail media division, led by Ada Wachowska, will start with a team of 25 dedicated practitioners and clients across fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), luxury, retail, and consumer electronics verticals – brought into Assembly from fellow Stagwell Brand X Performance Network and e-commerce specialist agency Brand New Galaxy. The new division will further scale Assembly's award-winning global retail media expertise, operated in region across partners like Amazon, Bol.com, Sephora and Douglas.

"Retail Media is the fastest-growing channel for media spend, and client demand for innovation within the retail landscape is at an all-time high," says Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO. "Being able to offer clients an integrated team of specialists who are experts across the European retail media landscape is perfect for clients who want to be able to look across channels, through advanced measurement, and use retail media as a connected part of a consumer journey."

With a robust retail portfolio and proven track record across the globe, Assembly's global business works to improve and scale digital performance for retail and DTC brands – boasting return-on-investment (ROI) increases upwards of 30% on same media spend when clients transition from another agency or in-house team to Assembly.

The retail media division launch follows a series of new client wins and leadership hires under Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams, who joined the agency in March 2023

ABOUT ASSEMBLY
Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,600 people around the world. We're purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com. 

ABOUT STAGWELL BRAND X PERFORMANCE NETWORK
Stagwell's Brand X Performance Network is a group of leading creative, media, and commerce agencies home to more than 6,000 experts with an expansive global footprint across 60 offices in 20 countries, managing $5 billion in media. The network includes creative agencies GALE, Forsman & Bodenfors, Crispin Porter Bogusky (CP+B), media agencies AssemblyGoodstuff and Grason, B2B specialists Multiview, multi-lingual content agency Locaria, travel and media experts Ink, and commerce experts Brand New Galaxy. The network offers marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C connected solutions spanning data, technology, media, and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands worldwide.

Jess Santini
