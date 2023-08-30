ASSEMBLY NAMED MEDIA AGENCY OF RECORD FOR VERA BRADLEY

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media agency Assembly has been selected as the Media Agency of Record in North America for Vera Bradley, the iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand known for its vibrant patterns and functional designs. Vera Bradley consolidated media services to Assembly based on the agency's extensive media expertise and market-leading technology. As such, Assembly will oversee all media and data services to accelerate market share based on the changing needs and behaviors of today's and tomorrow's consumers.

Vera Bradley's decision to entrust Assembly with its media underscores the agency's proven track record of delivering exceptional results and driving growth for its clients. 

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Vera Bradley as their Media Agency of Record," said Valerie Davis, Assembly North America CEO. "Vera Bradley is an iconic brand that resonates with a wide range of consumers across generations, and we are committed to executing innovative campaigns that capture the essence of their brand and engage audiences across multiple platforms."

Vera Bradley, known for its distinctive quilted bags, luggage, and colorful accessories, has consistently stood out for its commitment to quality, creativity, and a strong sense of community. With Assembly's expertise in strategic media planning, data-driven insights, and its proprietary tech suite, the partnership is set to infuse fresh energy into Vera Bradley's marketing initiatives.

"We are excited about the possibilities that our collaboration with Assembly presents," said Alison Hiatt, Chief Marketing Officer for Vera Bradley, Inc. "Their reputation for delivering innovative and impactful campaigns aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of the Vera Bradley brand. We look forward to building meaningful and long-lasting connections with consumers together." 

The assignment is effective immediately. 

ABOUT ASSEMBLY 
Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,600 people around the world. We're purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com. 

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY
Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

Vera Bradley is a Vera Bradley, Inc. brand (Nasdaq: VRA).

