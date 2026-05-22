AssetBuilt Announces Private Treaty Offering and Two-Day Webcast Auction for Dexter Stamping Company Assets

Complete Tier 1 and Tier 2 Automotive Stamping, Welding, Tube-Forming, and Manufacturing Facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Be Offered Through Strategic Sale and Global Auction Event

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial auction and advisory company AssetBuilt has been retained to facilitate the sale of the former assets of Dexter Stamping Company, a long-standing precision automotive manufacturer located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The offering includes both a private treaty acquisition opportunity for the complete facility and a two-day global webcast auction featuring individual equipment assets from the plant.

Dexter Stamping, Private Treaty Sale and Auction - May 28-29th

Founded in 1955, Dexter Stamping developed into a recognized Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier serving the automotive industry with complex metal stampings, welded assemblies, fuel-handling components, turbo and exhaust assemblies, braking and safety-restraint hardware, lighting assemblies, and seating structures.

The Murfreesboro facility represents a comprehensive automotive manufacturing environment, with assets spanning heavy-duty stamping, robotic welding, CNC wire and tube forming, toolroom equipment, metrology, inspection, plant infrastructure, and material handling systems. With an original equipment cost exceeding $50 million, the sale presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers, automotive suppliers, industrial operators, and strategic buyers seeking immediate production capacity or high-quality equipment for redeployment.

The facility's major assets include:

Stamping Presses & Feed Lines: Minster and AIDA stamping presses ranging from 300 to 1,200 tons, integrated coil-feed systems, Dallas Industries feedline equipment, Formtek servo roll feeds, and supporting press automation.

Robotic Welding & Automated Assembly: Robotic MIG weld cells, resistance welders, automated welding systems, integrated positioners, Lincoln robotic welding stations, Accubilt and Accushuttle welding automation, and supporting fume extraction infrastructure.

Wire & Tube Forming Systems: AIM Accuform CNC benders, multi-head wire bending systems, UTE double-stack bending cells, CNC tube bending equipment, and custom bending automation.

Toolroom, Quality & Metrology: Wenzel Xorbit CMM, Romer Absolute Arm portable CMM, Haas CNC milling machines, Chevalier surface grinders, Bridgeport mills, heat treat equipment, hardness testers, digital microscopes, EDM equipment, and a fully outfitted gaging and inspection lab.

Plant Support & Infrastructure: Overhead bridge cranes, air compressor systems, electrical infrastructure, Royal forklifts, server systems, security equipment, dedicated quality control areas, and general production support assets.

Located in Tennessee's established automotive corridor, the Dexter Stamping facility is positioned near major OEM and supplier operations, with strong regional logistics access and a skilled manufacturing labor base. The offering is well suited to buyers seeking to expand stamping capacity, establish or restart a U.S.-based production facility, acquire automation and forming systems, or source individual assets for existing operations.

"This is a substantial offering from a true automotive manufacturing environment," said Tara Shaikh, AssetBuilt's CEO and founder. "Dexter Stamping brings together the kind of equipment mix buyers are actively looking for right now, it's a holistic offering providing everything prospective business owners and plant operators would need to support real production."

The private treaty sale is available now for buyers interested in a broader acquisition, joint venture, strategic partnership, or turnkey facility purchase. The two-day auction will provide buyers with access to individual assets across the plant, including major production lines, support equipment, and facility infrastructure.

Sale Information

Private Treaty Offering: Available Now Auction Event: Two-Day Global Webcast Auction Day 1: May 28, 2026 at 10AM EST Day 2: May 29, 2026 at 10AM EST Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee Format: Webcast / Online Auction Inspection: By Appointment Only Transaction Options: Private treaty sale, strategic acquisition, partnership structures, and individual asset purchase through auction

Interested parties may register for the auction, request inspection access, or inquire about the private treaty acquisition opportunity through AssetBuilt.

About the Sale

This sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire assets from a complete automotive stamping and welded-assembly operation with decades of production history. The offering includes large-tonnage press capacity, automated feed systems, robotic welding cells, CNC bending equipment, toolroom assets, inspection systems, and plant-wide infrastructure suitable for automotive, aerospace, defense, heavy equipment, appliance, furniture, mass transit, and advanced manufacturing applications.

About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is an industrial auction and advisory company specializing in asset sales, acquisitions, and strategic advisory. The company helps organizations navigate complex transitions and unlock value from manufacturing assets across changing markets.

SOURCE AssetBuilt