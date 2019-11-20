Assign DMB and Mednet Expand Existing Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mednet, a provider of eClinical solutions for the global life sciences community and Assign DMB, a contract research organization (CRO) with deep expertise in data management and biostatistics, announced they extended their four-year relationship. Through the new agreement, Mednet will provide Assign DMB with concierge-level account management and service delivery along with advanced certification and mentoring. The expanded partnership is part of the Mednet Value Program (MVP), designed to enable clinical research partners to fully optimize the comprehensive cloud-based capabilities.

"Clinical research is evolving rapidly, and novel technologies, new sources of data and scientific advances are contributing to an increasing complexity of study protocols," said Anton Klingler, CEO, Assign DMB. "Mednet's highly flexible, all-in-one eClinical platform and broad life sciences experience helps us adapt to the evolving demands of clinical research. When combined with competitive pricing and additional services offered in the Mednet Value Program (MVP), we believe the new agreement will enhance our ability to effectively and efficiently support a variety of study sizes and types."

Clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex. At the same time, there is an increasing pressure to build and execute studies quickly and cost efficiently. In a rapidly evolving clinical research industry, sponsors and other research organizations need flexible, easy-to-use eClinical solutions to effectively address these demands. Assign DMB and Mednet's partnership provides study sponsors and research organizations with broad and deep expertise in clinical trials, data management and biostatistics expertise, coupled with a highly-flexible and efficient technology platform that adapts to a variety of study protocols and types.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with Assign DMB, and we look forward to working with them to provide additional value to their customers through the Mednet Value Program," said Scott Robertson, vice president of global partnerships, Mednet. "Assign DMB brings exceptional expertise in data management and biostatistics, particularly in the European market. With our highly flexible and comprehensive all-in-one eClinical solution, Assign DMB can effectively leverage their experience to accelerate clinical development and help life sciences sponsors achieve their goals."

To learn more about the Assign DMB and Mednet partnership, contact us.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's all-in-one eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond simply electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while adapting to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit mednetsolutions.com.

About Assign DMB

Assign Data Management and Biostatistics, or Assign DMB, is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) based in Innsbruck, Austria. Assign DMB's highly skilled and experienced team supports all stages of clinical research and medical device investigations, including all phases of clinical development projects. Its broad capabilities include data management, biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, medical writing and project oversight management. Assign DMB is a customer-focused CRO, tailoring its capabilities to meet each organization's unique needs or study requirements. For more information, visit www.assigndmb.com.

Contact: Barbara Correll, bcorrell@mednetstudy.com

SOURCE Mednet

Related Links

http://www.mednetstudy.com

