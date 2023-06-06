New Standard Senior Living Offers Informational Sessions To Seniors, Families and the Community, Every Wednesday Throughout the Month of June

RED BANK, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the needs of the local community, New Standard Senior Living (NSSL), a New Jersey-based affordable, assisted living provider is now offering informational sessions about Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Communities that serve seniors in South Jersey.

Every Wednesday, throughout the month of June, seniors, their families and members of the community can attend an informational session about affordable, assisted living and the qualifying process for low-income seniors. The sessions are open to the public between 11 am and 2 pm and come with a complementary lunch and a tour of the community. All informational sessions are held at the newest assisted living community located at 308 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, N.J. 08037.

"Our goal is to educate the community about affordable, assisted living. We see a lot of posts and responses from seniors and the community about how they are afraid that affordable, assisted living communities are still too expensive for low-income seniors. Seeing such questions and comments on our social media was a clear indicator that the concept of affordable, assisted living was not understood," says Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management, New Standard Senior Living. "In response, we decided to reach out to the community by offering free informational events — thus, Assisted Living for Low-Income Seniors 101."

New Standard Senior Living has delivered three Low-Income Housing Tax Credit communities to serve low-income seniors with locations in Millville, Egg Harbor Township and soon Hammonton. The newest Hammonton community offers 174 private residences in a state-of-the-art secure campus that is pet friendly and ADA accessible. Assisted Living at Hammonton is now open to the public for informational sessions while awaiting its licensing from the New Jersey Department of Health.

New Standard Senior Living communities are the first of its kind in the state of New Jersey purposely designed for seniors who cannot afford market-rate assisted living. Affordable, assisted living communities offer direct Medicaid admissions and do not have a private pay requirement.

Seniors and families can obtain more information about qualifying to live at an affordable, assisted living community during the Hammonton's Wednesday informational sessions throughout the month of June. It is recommended that individuals interested in these events RSVP by calling 609-541-7718.

About New Standard Senior Living

With corporate offices in Red Bank, N.J., New Standard Senior Living (NSSL) is the first provider in the state purposely created to deliver dedicated, affordable, assisted living solutions, including direct Medicaid admissions, for New Jersey seniors. For more information, visit newstandardsl.com.

Contact:

Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management

Phone: 609-330-6878

Efax: 856-558-9357

SOURCE New Standard Senior Living