Assisted Living Locators Advocates for State Legislation to Address Rising Evictions in Assisted-Living Facilities, Ensuring Support for Seniors and Families

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide senior placement and referral service, Assisted Living Locators, is raising concerns over the growing issue of evictions in assisted-living facilities for Medicaid-dependent seniors. The company is committed to supporting seniors and their families, navigating the complex U.S. long-term care system, and advocating for state legislation to improve the situation.

Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, said, "The rising number of evictions among Medicaid-dependent seniors in assisted-living facilities is deeply troubling. As an industry leader, we have a responsibility to offer support and guidance to those affected while advocating for better regulation, oversight, and state legislation to protect our seniors and their families."

Olea highlighted New Jersey's law requiring a 10% Medicaid occupancy in assisted living facilities as a positive example and emphasized the need to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates to make them more competitive. She suggested that allowing communities to have two people in a room could increase revenue, easing the financial burden on facilities and reducing the risk of evictions.

With about 70% of people over age 65 needing some form of long-term care, Assisted Living Locators offers a nationwide, no-cost service to help find quality in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities, and memory care. "We recognize the challenges families face when dealing with long term care," Olea explained. "Our experienced team of senior care advisors is available to provide guidance, support, and resources to families to understand costs, community performance, services offered and care levels that their loved one might require now, and, in the future."

"Our mission at Assisted Living Locators is to support seniors in finding the best care options that meet their needs and offer peace of mind for their families," said Olea. "We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every senior can enjoy a safe and comfortable living environment."

To speak to an Assisted Living Locators senior care advisor, call 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators