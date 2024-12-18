Assisted Living Locators Appoints Felicia Sanders as New Brand Leader

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior placement and referral franchise under the Evive Brands family, announced today the appointment of Felicia Sanders as its new Brand Leader. Sanders will succeed Angela Olea, the founder and long-time brand president, who has been instrumental in the company's success since its inception in 2003.

Felicia Sanders is a seasoned franchise professional with extensive experience in operations, sales, and team mentoring. Her career spans leadership roles with well-known franchise brands, including Massage Envy and Mrs. Fields/TCBY Famous Brands. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Operations at Woodhouse Spas under Radiance Holdings, where she focused on profitability and operational excellence. Sanders' diverse expertise includes business analysis, team development, expansion, and significant experience in training franchisees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Felicia to the Assisted Living Locators team," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands. "Her deep knowledge of franchise operations, paired with her hands-on approach to mentoring and supporting franchisees, makes her the ideal leader to guide Assisted Living Locators into its next chapter of growth and innovation."

Sanders, a former franchise owner herself, brings a unique perspective to her role, understanding both the challenges and opportunities franchisees face. Her leadership philosophy centers on fostering strong relationships, strategic problem-solving, and driving profitability.

"I am honored to join Assisted Living Locators and build upon the incredible legacy Angela has established," said Sanders. "This is an exciting time for the brand, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented franchise network to continue delivering compassionate, high-quality services to seniors and their families."

Assisted Living Locators is a pioneer in the senior placement and referral industry, consistently ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies. With Sanders at the helm, the company aims to further enhance its commitment to supporting franchisees and providing exceptional service to the communities it serves.

About Assisted Living Locators

Founded in 2003, Assisted Living Locators offers a no-cost service that helps families and seniors find the best care solutions, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company's advisors provide guidance through every step of the senior care journey.

