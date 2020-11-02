Assisted Living Locators Awards Top Franchisees For Their Success

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a national senior referral and placement service franchisor, announced the honorees of the company's annual awards of distinction. The Franchisee of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved were revealed during the organization's Halloween-themed conference held virtually this year on Oct. 30.

Nearly 100 attendees joined the "Spooktacular" virtual conference in costume and celebrated the hard work, dedication and success of the franchisees and company.

Awards were presented to the following franchisees:

Franchisee of the Year: Dustin Baker, East Valley AZ

Rookie of the Year: Ashly Blackwell, Northern AZ

Rising Star: Chrissy and Marcus Moser, Naples, FL

Most Improved: Shawn Shambo, Portland, ME

"Each of the leaders recognized this year are integral, entrepreneurial members of the Assisted Living Locators family who inspire fellow franchisees and help make us the top senior care brand in the industry," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "I want to praise the efforts of all our franchisees as they have adapted and met the challenges of the pandemic over these several months. Their hard work and dedication contribute to our company's growth and success, and truly makes a difference in the lives of their senior clients."

The conference also included keynote speaker John W. Francis, "Johnny Franchise," renowned franchise industry consultant and strategic advisor to brands and franchisees. Francis discussed "The Franchise Lifecycle," sharing insights into the four-phase evolution of a franchise and offered best practices for accelerating a franchise business.

For the second consecutive year, Assisted Living Locators was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and is a top performing franchise organization ranked in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500® and Franchise Business Review's 2020 Top Franchises Report.

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior placement and referral service for in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

