Assisted Living Locators Awards Top Franchisees For Their Success

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a national senior referral and placement service franchisor, announced the honorees of the company's annual awards of distinction. The Franchisee of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved were revealed during the organization's fire and ice-themed conference held Sept. 22-24 at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix.

The national conference hosted more than 100 attendees celebrating the hard work, dedication and success of the franchisees and company. Awards were presented to the following franchisees:

Franchisee of the Year: Dustin Baker, East Valley AZ

Rookie of the Year: Rick Campomizzi, Harrisburg, PA

Rising Star: Ashly Blackwell, Northern AZ

Most Improved: Leana Walsh, Westchester, NY

"Each of the leaders recognized this year are integral, entrepreneurial members of the Assisted Living Locators family who inspire fellow franchisees and help make us the top senior care brand in the industry," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "I want to praise the efforts of all our hardworking franchise owners that navigated the coronavirus pandemic to continue growing their businesses. From embracing technology to adapt to a virtual world during the pandemic, to leveraging their knowledge with system-wide dementia care certification, our franchisees offer a new standard of solution-based alternatives for families, enhancing seniors' lives."

The conference also included keynote speaker Bob Roth, Managing Partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions. An aging advocate and recognized leader in elevating the home health industry, Roth is passionate about making life better for the elderly and disabled and their caregiver. His company has won numerous awards for innovation in family caregiving training.

For the third consecutive year, Assisted Living Locators was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and is a top performing franchise organization ranked in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500®.

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior placement and referral service for in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

