Assisted Living Locators Brand President Angela Olea Named To Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators Brand President Angela Olea, RN, has been named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "50 Women of Wonder," honoring remarkable women franchisors making a difference with their brands.

"Being recognized among such innovative and dynamic women is truly humbling. This award is not just mine but belongs to the whole Assisted Living Locators team who work tirelessly to ensure seniors receive the exceptional care they deserve," states Angela Olea.

"Angela's vision and relentless pursuit of excellence have significantly impacted the senior care industry, making a profound difference in the lives of countless seniors and their families," comments Tim Hadley, Evive Brands CEO.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, added, "Women are making waves in the franchise industry, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. Our '50 Women of Wonder' have made remarkable contributions, broadening the horizons of franchising."

Olea, the founder of the nation's first and largest senior placement franchise, is an accomplished business leader in the senior care industry. She transformed Assisted Living Locators into a nationally acclaimed agency with 150 franchise locations across 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Under Angela's stewardship, Assisted Living Locators has set new standards for care transition and personalized service, effectively matchmaking seniors with caring providers for two decades. Her company is also the first senior placement franchisor to achieve system-wide certification in dementia care.

Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Oct. issue featuring the "50 Women Of Wonder" can be found here.

