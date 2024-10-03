Assisted Living Locators Brand President Angela Olea Named To Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators Brand President Angela Olea, RN, has been named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "50 Women of Wonder," honoring remarkable women franchisors making a difference with their brands.

"Being recognized alongside so many inspiring women in franchising is an incredible honor. This award reflects the hard work of our entire Assisted Living Locators team, who remain committed to providing compassionate care solutions for seniors and their families every day. Together, we are making a lasting impact on the way care is delivered across the country," states Angela Olea.

"Angela's leadership has not only elevated our brand Assisted Living Locators to new heights, but it has also redefined how senior care is approached nationwide. Her commitment to innovation and quality care has transformed the lives of countless families, and this recognition highlights her ongoing contributions to the franchising industry and senior care alike," comments Ryan Parsons, Evive Brands CEO.

"Highlighting our '50 Women of Wonder' (WOW) is an annual tradition! We are truly proud to honor the contributions of these incredible women," says Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine (FDM). "While we are seeing more women in the franchise space, there is still work to be done. These fran-tastic WOW winners are women at the very top and set the example by not just breaking the glass ceiling but shattering it! We are all better professionals thanks to them sharing their insights and wisdom!"

Olea, the founder of the nation's first and largest senior placement franchise, is an accomplished business leader in the senior care industry. She transformed Assisted Living Locators into a nationally acclaimed agency with 150 franchise locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia.

Under Angela's stewardship, Assisted Living Locators has set new standards for care transition and personalized service, effectively matchmaking seniors with caring providers for two decades. Her company is also the first senior placement franchisor to achieve system-wide certification in dementia care.

Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Oct. issue featuring the "50 Women Of Wonder" can be found here.

Assisted Living Locators, part of the Evive Brands family, offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families, providing expert advice on top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living, and memory care. For more information, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

