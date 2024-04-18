Assisted Living Locators Celebrates Earth Day with "One Tree Planted" Program for Seniors and Families

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day approaches on April 22, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is thrilled to spotlight its inspiring partnership with One Tree Planted, an environmental non-profit tree planting charity that plant trees in countries around the world. This initiative is a testament to the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and its dedication to enhancing the lives of seniors and their families.

For every client that an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor successfully places in a new home, a tree is planted in their honor. This meaningful program not only contributes to reforestation efforts but also creates a lasting legacy for seniors and their loved ones. To date, this initiative has led to the planting of thousands of trees across the country, symbolizing growth, life, and a brighter future for our planet.

Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, "As Earth Day draws near, we're reminded of the importance of caring for our environment. Our partnership with One Tree Planted allows us to honor the incredible seniors we serve by leaving a lasting, positive impact on the earth that will be cherished by future generations."

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. Their mission is to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe, restoring forests after natural disasters and deforestation, creating jobs, and providing habitat for biodiversity.

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands, offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families, providing expert advice on top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living, and memory care. The company's dedication to social responsibility is reflected in its commitment to environmental sustainability and its efforts to improve the lives of seniors and their families.

For more information about Assisted Living Locators and its partnership with One Tree Planted, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com. To support this initiative and contribute to global reforestation efforts, please visit: https://assisted-living-locators.raisely.com/.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators