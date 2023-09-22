Assisted Living Locators Celebrates Franchisee Excellence, Community Engagement, 20th Anniversary at 2023 National Conference

NEW ORLEANS, La., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service, marked their 20th anniversary at the 2023 national conference held in New Orleans, LA. Founded in 2003, the company has shown two decades of commitment to senior care and industry-leading practices.

The annual conference, attended by over 100 participants, spotlighted the accomplishments of the top-performing franchisees. The event was conducted under the theme of "lagniappe," - exceeding client expectations by going above and beyond in service.

The three-day conference, hosted at the Loews New Orleans Hotel, featured expert presentations, awards, and a partnership with Veteran Empowerment Services. Franchisees assembled toiletry bags for homeless veterans, demonstrating the company's continued dedication to community service. The assembled bags will soon be distributed at the annual New Orleans Vet Fest.

Brand President Angela Olea, RN, and founder of Assisted Living Locators, reflected on the significance of the conference and the company's 20-year milestone, stating, "Our conference served as a powerful reminder of the exceptional dedication our franchisees display daily. Celebrating our 20th anniversary, highlights the continual growth and commitment of our network and underscores our leadership position in the senior care industry."

In recognition of her industry-leading service to seniors over two decades, Angela Olea was awarded the Evive Brands Ambassador Award.

Keynote speaker Carisa Findley, a respected figure in the franchising industry, shared critical insights, intertwining self-growth with business strategy, and energizing attendees.

The conference also recognized outstanding franchisees with awards. Highlights include: Franchisee of the Year, Marcus & Chrissy Moser, S. Lee & Collier County, FL; Rising Star of the Year, Steven Carrier, Southeast MA; Rookie of the Year, Mary Zabian, Metro West MA; and Most Improved Tim Tuttle, San Antonio, TX.

Evive Brands CEO Tim Hadley, who attended the event, lauded Assisted Living Locators' efforts, saying, "Assisted Living Locators continually demonstrates their commitment to their franchisees and clients. The award recipients are truly deserving, having shown exceptional dedication and service to their clients. This event only solidifies our belief in their mission and values."

Assisted Living Locators, part of the Evive Brands family, offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on top rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living and memory care. Learn more at: www.assistedlivinglocators.com/franchise.

