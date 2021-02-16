Assisted Living Locators Celebrates National Caregiver's Day, Recognizes Dedicated Caregivers

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior referral and placement service, is celebrating National Caregivers Day on February 19, encouraging people to show their appreciation for the dedicated caregivers who provide for the health and wellbeing of their family members and friends.

Assisted Living Locators advocates for those who shoulder the work of caregiving by offering resources and free senior referral and placement services that help families find safe solutions for their aging loved ones, according to Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN.

"Caregiving is not easy and became even more difficult with the rise of COVID-19," said Olea. "The toll of caring for an elderly loved one during the pandemic is immense."

Olea stated that many caregivers are experiencing burnout from dramatically increased caregiving hours, physical health issues due to added stress, and mental fatigue associated with managing affairs. She noted that people with dementia at home may also find it more difficult to do protective measures against the virus and need extra support during this challenging time.

"Assisted Living Locators network of senior care advisors are dementia care certified which puts us in a unique position to help families across the country, educating them about the disease," she explained. "Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to find safe solutions, at no cost, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care."

Olea also encourages caregivers to consider short-term or respite care for a loved one with memory loss or when recovering from a hospital visit. "A short-term stay of a weekend, week, or 30 days at a senior living community is a helpful option for stressed-out caregivers to take time for themselves to recharge and rejuvenate," said Olea. "It's also an opportunity for your loved one to meet other residents, taste the food, experience the amenities, and ease into a transition to a full-time resident."

If you are a caregiver and would like a free consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

