Assisted Living Locators Celebrates National Senior Citizens Day, Provides Comprehensive Support for Families Navigating the Senior Living Journey

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 21, Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide provider of senior living placement and referral services, reaffirms its commitment to helping families ask the vital question, "Are you navigating the right course in your senior living journey?"

"National Senior Citizens Day presents us with an opportunity to contemplate how best we can respect and cater to our parents' aspirations of aging with dignity and comfort," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators Founder, Brand President. "Each senior living journey is deeply personal and distinctive. Our purpose is to equip families with the appropriate tools, insights, and advice to make informed decisions about their loved ones' care."

An industry report indicates that the population of Americans aged 65 and above will nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, making up almost 23% of the total US population. Given this impending demographic shift, an increasing number of families will be tasked with the complexity of making senior living decisions.

Assisted Living Locators offers a free, customized service, working intimately with seniors and their families to comprehend their needs, preferences, and budget. Armed with this understanding, they can recommend the most fitting senior care alternatives, ranging from assisted living communities and memory care facilities to in-home care services.

"The process of selecting the right senior care can be daunting," added Olea. "We're here to alleviate that stress and grant families the reassurance they need during these tough times, particularly as we pay homage to our senior citizens this month."

As National Senior Citizens Day approaches, Assisted Living Locators stands prepared to support families tasked with finding the most appropriate senior care solution," she stated. "I warmly invite families to a free consultation to guide their senior living journey."

Assisted Living Locators is part of the Evive Brands family, delivering exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. Through more than 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, local senior care advisors provide a no-cost service to help find top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities, and memory care.

To speak to an Assisted Living Locators senior care advisor, call 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators