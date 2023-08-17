Assisted Living Locators Celebrates National Senior Citizens Day, Provides Comprehensive Support for Families Navigating the Senior Living Journey

News provided by

Assisted Living Locators

17 Aug, 2023, 09:09 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 21, Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide provider of senior living placement and referral services, reaffirms its commitment to helping families ask the vital question, "Are you navigating the right course in your senior living journey?"

"National Senior Citizens Day presents us with an opportunity to contemplate how best we can respect and cater to our parents' aspirations of aging with dignity and comfort," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators Founder, Brand President. "Each senior living journey is deeply personal and distinctive. Our purpose is to equip families with the appropriate tools, insights, and advice to make informed decisions about their loved ones' care."

An industry report indicates that the population of Americans aged 65 and above will nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, making up almost 23% of the total US population. Given this impending demographic shift, an increasing number of families will be tasked with the complexity of making senior living decisions.

Assisted Living Locators offers a free, customized service, working intimately with seniors and their families to comprehend their needs, preferences, and budget. Armed with this understanding, they can recommend the most fitting senior care alternatives, ranging from assisted living communities and memory care facilities to in-home care services.

"The process of selecting the right senior care can be daunting," added Olea. "We're here to alleviate that stress and grant families the reassurance they need during these tough times, particularly as we pay homage to our senior citizens this month."

As National Senior Citizens Day approaches, Assisted Living Locators stands prepared to support families tasked with finding the most appropriate senior care solution," she stated. "I warmly invite families to a free consultation to guide their senior living journey."

Assisted Living Locators is part of the Evive Brands family, delivering exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. Through more than 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, local senior care advisors provide a no-cost service to help find top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities, and memory care.

To speak to an Assisted Living Locators senior care advisor, call 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Also from this source

Assisted Living Locators Wins Distinguished Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award

Assisted Living Locators Goes Purple To Support Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.